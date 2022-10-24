Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward
One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
Doug Pederson Says Jaguars Weren’t Shopping James Robinson Ahead of Trade to Jets
Two days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to trade James Robinson to the New York Jets, just six weeks after he opened the season as the clear-cut No. 1 running back. On Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained why the Jaguars dumped Robinson just seven games into the season, with the first-year head coach noting the Jaguars weren't openly shopping the former 1,000-yard rusher.
Week 8 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Saving your fantasy franchise midseason on the waiver wire tends to be a losing experience. Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown only had 27 catches for 250 yards over his first eight games. Three weeks later, he became an impact player over the final six matchups (51/621/6). There are plenty of wideouts with high ceilings, but they need better quarterback play and a starting opportunity. To find the next St. Brown, it is essential to know each team’s wide receiver depth and follow each week’s injuries. Here’s a look at some of the wideouts with questions coming into Week 8:
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Tua Tackles Sliding Issue
Tua Tagovailoa understands he really should slide when he scrambles out of the pocket to protect himself. That doesn't mean the Miami Dolphins quarterback is necessarily going to do it. View the original article to see embedded media. That pretty much was the essence of his answer to a question...
Ravens – Buccaneers Week 8 Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Can Lamar Jackson outduel Tom Brady again when the Ravens travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night?. Jackson won his only meeting against Brady in 2019 when the Ravens beat the New England Patriots 37-20. Jackson threw for 163 yards with a touchdown and also ran for 61 yards with a pair of scores. Brady was 30 of 46 for 285 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Tannehill ‘Headed in the Right Direction’
NASHVILLE – It’s wait and see for Ryan Tannehill as he deals with the most significant injury he has faced since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback. What the media saw Wednesday as Tannehill strode to the podium for his weekly press conference was a right ankle that was not protected by any prominent wrap or supported with an orthopedic boot. He and coach Mike Vrabel also indicated that the quarterback would watch some or all the day’s practice, which was scheduled to be a walk-through, and the same would likely be true throughout the week as the first-place Titans (4-2) pick up the pace with their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-4-1).
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
‘Safe Haven’: Dak Prescott Leans on RBs, Defense as Cowboys Beat Lions
The best friends for a quarterback returning after being out to injury?. Well, a running game and defense, of course. Dak Prescott leaned on his backfield mates and those on the opposite side of the ball, as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Saints Injury Roundup: Michael Thomas Spotted, but Did Not Practice on Wednesday
We got our first glimpse of the Saints on Wednesday fresh off a mini-bye, and things are a little bit better on the health front. Here's how the initial injury report of Week 8 looks, as 11 players pop up today. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen),...
Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Wednesday’s Practice
It just wouldn't be a 49ers practice without several players missing. Deebo Samuel is being held out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Samuel sustained the injury following the loss to the Chiefs and it became bothersome when we he showed up to the facility on Monday.
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 7’s win at San Francisco 49ers
The Chiefs out-bullied the bully in Sunday’s 44-23 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Facing a physical 49ers team that entered the weekend ranked at or near the top of multiple defensive categories, the Chiefs’ offense totaled 529 yards. Kansas City also produced eight explosive plays, defined as 20 or more yards, and averaged 9.1 yards per play.
