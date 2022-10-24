ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPXzK_0ik0rrF200

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday.

Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13.

Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 29 saves.

Florida opened a 2-0 lead within the first 9 1/2 minutes with unassisted goals from Lundell and Luostarinen.

Lundell got the Panthers on the scoreboard when he beat Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech to the puck near the backboards, turned and scored on a sharp-angled shot that trickled past Varlamov just 39 seconds into the game. Luostarinen made it 2-0 at 9:13.

“Those are tough games against the Islanders,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “They were a tired team and a veteran team so you knew you had to jump on them early and hope something broke loose. We did a pretty good job with that. After the first period, you knew it would be a different looking game, a grinding game.”

Lee got the Islanders within one at 4:27 of the second when he swept in the rebound of a shot by Mathew Barzal that Knight stopped but the puck got behind him.

Lomberg’s slap shot from the left circle at 2:56 of the third restored Florida’s two-goal lead.

“I was joking with someone that ‘hey, someone had to do it’,” Lomberg said. “One of us was going to score there and it was huge for us. It was one of those things where we knew if we kept playing the right way, good things were coming. I am glad I could be that guy tonight.”

On a two-man advantage midway through the third, Lee again cleaned up a loose puck behind Knight to pull the Islanders within a goal at 9:07.

“We have urgency every day,” said Islanders coach Lane Lambert, whose team has started out 2-4-0. “There is no concern that the right pieces are here. It’s just a question of generating chemistry and if things are not going the way we want, we’ll have to move some guys around. They understand that.”

BACK-TO-BACK

The Islanders played the most back-to-back games of any team in the NHL last season with 17. Sunday was their first such contest of the new season and they went 0-2 after a 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

POWER OUTAGE

The Islanders have not allowed a power-play goal through their first six games of the season, going 22 for 22 on the penalty kill. On Sunday, the Panthers went 0 for 4 with the man advantage. The Islanders’ had the fourth-best penalty kill by percentage (84.2) last season. The Florida power play is currently ranked near the bottom of the league, now 2 for 27 through its first six games.

Islanders: Host the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Panthers: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Adam Pelech each had two assists to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. After a scoreless first, Palmieri broke through at 8:44 of the second, rifling the puck past Halak for his first of the season.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Nugent-Hopkins leads Oilers to 3-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Wednesday night. “To be honest, I didn’t know it was 200,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We just stuck with it the entire game. It was a hard-fought game the whole way through.” Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand. “I think we should be happy,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We had a few little breakdowns. We had Stu when we needed him and the D-men made some big plays. The first one was a good one.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WNCT

After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success. “It’s all inclusive,” coach Todd Bowles repeated Monday. “We’ve got to get solutions, and we’ve got to get them fast,” Bowles added. “There’s nobody coming in here to help us and save the day. We’ve built this, and we own it, and we have to get us out of it.”
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy