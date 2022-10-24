ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Newly retired medical examiner can't be found to testify

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

And this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Medical examiner suddenly retired, can't be found

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olMTg_0ik0roq500

Dr. Brian Peterson, the Milwaukee County medical examiner and one of the county's highest-paid employees, suddenly retired last month.

Now, he can't be found to testify .

Peterson is often called to testify at homicide trials on the cause and manner of death, based on autopsies of victims.

His absence has caused delays: Reporter Vanessa Swales reports that prosecutors have filed motions to adjourn at least two cases because Peterson was not present.

A defense attorney said Peterson's absence has people in Milwaukee County's criminal justice system scratching their heads.

"The idea that he would disappear without explanation and with many loose ends that affect real people — meaning defendants, victims, victims' families — in the air, I think, it's unfortunate," attorney Daniel Adams said.

Vet school students work more with no pay

Veterinary medicine students at UW-Madison say they are working long hours without pay.

A new policy at the animal hospital meant to address an understaffing problem means many of the evening tasks previously done by hourly workers are falling to students.

"Because they're students, they're not getting paid for the additional hours. In fact, they're actually paying for the experience in tuition dollars," reporter Kelly Meyerhofer writes.

These unpaid work days can span 15 hours.

More than 600 people signed a petition that was sent to veterinary school leaders. Meanwhile, hospital officials said the policy is temporary and provides students with learning opportunities.

Read the full story here

Six die in Hartland fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHt0k_0ik0roq500

We're continuing to follow developments regarding the fire that killed six people at a Hartland apartment complex.

Police on Friday said a criminal investigation is underway but did not say whether investigators believed the fire was set intentionally.

Those who attended a vigil in Hartland said a teenage girl was among the victims. Police on Sunday identified the individuals killed. The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick, while the four children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. All six individuals resided together in the apartment.

"It's very tragic. I still can't grasp it and understand what is going on," said Charolette Riege, 15, a freshman at Arrowhead High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsxNm_0ik0roq500

Holiday lights are coming soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpWxy_0ik0roq500

Forget the warm weekend we had. 'Tis the season for holiday lights.

Write this down: The city will switch on its downtown holiday light displays Nov. 17.

I noticed that the Christmas tree made of strings of green lights is already up in Cathedral Square Park.

Catch lights there as well as at Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square and downtown streets through Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Newly retired medical examiner can't be found to testify

R B
3d ago

Court should issued body attachment. AWOL. Plausible falsified that autopsy and other unrelated autopsies. No way that he is off the grid.

Cassi Anne
2d ago

Maybe he didn’t want to disappear, but one of the cases he is a witness in has a defendant that made it happen.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

