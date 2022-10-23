Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating breaking and entering in Flowerfield Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering report in Flowerfield Township. The incident took place between October 21 and 25 in the 14000 block of Floating Bridge Road. According to reports, power tools were stolen from inside the home. If...
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Cass Co.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals in Cass County’s Howard Township. The victims were discovered at a home in the 1100 Block of Shady Shores Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m. The first victim,...
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
Michigan State Police investigating shooting of couple near Niles
HOWARD TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP), Niles Post is investigating the suspicious death of two individuals discovered Sunday, Oct. 23. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Dr in Howard Township, about 15 miles north of South Bend, IN.
St. Joseph County Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run of motorcyclists
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after two motorcyclists reported being hit by the same vehicle on Mayflower Road. On Sunday, officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injury incident involving a motorcyclist. They arrived to the area and noticed several motorcycles...
State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
Indiana State Police identify child found in suitcase in southern Indiana, police searching for biological mother
Indiana State Police have identified the child who was found deceased in a suitcase in southern Indiana this past April. Police identified the boy in the suitcase as Cairo Ammar Jordan. Jordan was from Atlanta and was five years old at the time of his death. He would have been...
Hershberger pleads guilty to arson in string of barn fires
ELKHART, Ind. -- An Elkhart County judge preliminarily accepted a plea agreement for Joseph Hershberger, who is accused of setting multiple barns on fire. The court granted Hershberger's motion to enter a plea pursuant to the plea agreement on Monday. A sentencing hearing will be held on November 21. Hershberger...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
