Cass County, MI

WNDU

CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
WNEM

CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

NILES, MI
CBS Detroit

State police investigating suspicious deaths of husband, wife near Niles

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Oct. 23.Police say that at about 10:30 a.m., the two individuals were found at a residence in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township. They located a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds outside of the home, and they found a 42-year-old man inside the home, also fatally shot.According to MSP, evidence at the scene and family members confirmed that the two people found were husband and wife and they had lived in the location for at least two years.In addition to this, witnesses revealed that they heard gunshots coming from the locations the night before, between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.Police say this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.Anyone with information is urged to call the Niles post at 269-683-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.MSP continues to investigate this incident.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Hershberger pleads guilty to arson in string of barn fires

ELKHART, Ind. -- An Elkhart County judge preliminarily accepted a plea agreement for Joseph Hershberger, who is accused of setting multiple barns on fire. The court granted Hershberger's motion to enter a plea pursuant to the plea agreement on Monday. A sentencing hearing will be held on November 21. Hershberger...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

