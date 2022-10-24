ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinson County, GA

Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.
MACON, GA
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life

PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
PERRY, GA
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65

Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
MACON, GA
School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo enforced school zones now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these school zones and when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed, and what time of day. To clear some of that up I went and spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Rock Eagle, Putnam County

Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students

MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County

The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
JONES COUNTY, GA
Macon, GA
Macon local news

