'It's the wave of the future': Central Georgians weigh pros, cons as remote jobs triple in just 3 years
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The number of people working from home has tripled in three years. Some say it's the efficiency or the convenience, but the numbers say working remotely may be here to stay. Gemia Frazier-Bonner ditched the commuting, traffic, and demands of a traditional job. "I didn't...
Nichiha expanding Macon factory and adding 100 new jobs in $150 million investment
MACON, Ga. — Nichiha USA is expanding its facility in Macon as part of a $150 million investment, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. There will be an additional 500,000 square feet added to the existing plant in Macon located at 3150 Avondale Mill Rd. Once completed there will be two plants and a new warehouse.
41nbc.com
Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.
Coca-Cola to nearly triple Macon plant; Old Tybee school building to be repurposed
MACON, Ga. — Fifty new jobs are expected in an $80 million expansion as Coca-Cola Bottling United plans to add 260,000 square feet of wholesale warehouse space to its facility in south Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone more than nine acres currently...
Mental Health Monday: Sound baths helping Central Georgians maintain their Zen all day long
MACON, Ga. — We've heard about ice baths, of course hot baths too, but what about sound baths?. When Home Grown Yoga owner Rachel Gerrity brought sound baths into her practice she was interested to see how her customers would react to it. "It was kind of like a...
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic
MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly, a man beloved by Macon's music community. The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. It honored J-Fly as...
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo enforced school zones now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these school zones and when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed, and what time of day. To clear some of that up I went and spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Rock Eagle, Putnam County
Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
Warner Robins woman starts mental health support group
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For one Houston County woman, mental health and wellbeing are at the top of her list.She's inviting those who feel the same to join her through a mental health support group. The CDC reports that more than one out of five adults have gotten mental-health...
'They're only here when it's time to collect rent': Tenants upset with poor living conditions at Macon apartments
MACON, Ga. — A county code inspection recently found nearly 30 violations at a south Macon apartment complex and tenants said they're fed up with management. One woman said maintenance would cancel her requests rather than fixing her problems, and she even said a closet door fell on her son.
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
Airport runway expansion could lure new industry, launch development
MACON, Ga. — Local leaders have been working toward expanding the runway at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for more than 40 years, but a slew of projects is about to take off with even more on the horizon. Within the next few months, a groundbreaking ceremony is expected...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
