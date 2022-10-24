ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

BBQ competition brings blues, beer to Marinette REC center

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 3 days ago

MARINETTE—As deer hunters gear up for the season, they can score some last “primal eats” before they shoot their own.

Six BBQ competitors will face off for the second annual Blues, Brews and BBQs: Battle of BBQ on the Bay at the Marinette REC Center, 2501 Pierce Avenue, Marinette, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-7 p.m.

The event will feature live blues music from The Bad Mother Truckers, a Green Bay band, and craft beer provided by the Rail House in Marinette. The $15 VIP ticket includes samples from all six vendors, a beverage of choice and a tri-fold with information, plus a voting ballot to pick a winner of the BBQ battle. General admission is $5, and all vendors, including the Rail House, will sell at the event.

The BBQ competitors are:

• Primal Eats—Gillett, (last year’s winner)

• Smokler’s BBQ & Catering—Iron Mountain, Michigan

• Thermal Chaos Pub n Grub—Dunbar

• LBN—Crivitz

• Embers 1871—Peshtigo

• Jack’s Fry Shack—Marinette

Shawn Katzbeck, Marinette’s director of marketing and tourism, said he hopes to bring more fun events like this to the center. The new building opened in January 2019 but got a slow start due to COVID-19 restrictions, which is when he was hired. As conditions improved last year, they held the inaugural event, which had a turnout of 350 people. He hopes to bring those visitors back—and more—for this year.

“We wanted to celebrate some of our local culinary restaurants,” he said.

Most vendors fall within an hour’s drive of the Rec Center, except for Smokler’s, which is an hour and a half away in Iron Mountain, Michigan. He said a few booths they had for the first event are also unable to attend this year. Mikey’s Twisted Plate in Marinette, a hit at the previous battle, recently closed. He also contacted Mark’s Smokin’ BBQ, operating out of the Riverside Golf Club in Menominee, but the team wasn’t able to join, he said. Katzbeck said he’s interested in Jack’s Fry Shack, a Marinette food truck specializing in french fries.

“The owner said their fries are elevated french fries—they’re flash fried and go through a long process,” he said. “I’m interested in seeing what it tastes like.”

The money raised will fund future events, camps, expos and other services. The center’s indoor track is an example of this, which is free of charge and open year-round for anyone in the community to use.

He’s still finding the sweet spot of pricing that will drive people to events and is considering more music for next year, he said. His experience will be handy—previously, he worked as a marketing consultant for Results Broadcasting.

“I knew I’d have opportunities to use my interests to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s part of why I took the job.”

So, the big question…, does he like BBQ, then?

“I do really, really enjoy BBQ so that was also why I thought, ‘Well, this would be fun,’” he said.

To purchase tickets, register online at marinette.recdesk.com or pay at the door. The event sponsors are The Ford Motor Company, Fincantieri Marine Group, Applejacks Bar & Grill and the Edgewater Sports Bar in Marinette.

For those looking to try some BBQ after the event, the addresses and drive times from the Marinette Rec Center to the competing vendors’ locations are listed below. LBN and Jack’s Fry Shack are not included in this list, as they do not have operating hours.

Embers 1871—13 minutes

• W3529 County Trunk B, Peshtigo, Wisconsin, 54157

Primal Eats—59 minutes

• 14109 County Trunk VV, Gillett, Wisconsin, 54124

Thermal Chaos Pub n Grub—1 hour, 7 minutes

• W11515 U.S. 8, Dunbar, Wisconsin, 54119

Smokler’s BBQ & Catering—1 hour, 24 minutes

• 701 N. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, Michigan, 49801

Erin Noha can be reached by email at enoha@eagleherald.com

Comments / 0

