Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
Multiple customers in Orange report fuel tanks filled with diesel instead of gasoline
Several local residents took to social media this weekend after they say their vehicles were filled with diesel instead of gas at an Orange gas station.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
westernmassnews.com
2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles. Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Car crash in Longmeadow damages utility pole
A portion of Converse Street in Longmeadow is closed after a car hit a utility pole Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
iheart.com
Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region
Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Raising Cane’s eyes Enfield for its first Connecticut location
ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has completed the first phase of permission to open a drive-thru restaurant in town, which would be the first location for the chicken-finger food chain in the state. A FIRST: Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chicken finger chain, is hoping to build its...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
wilbraham-ma.gov
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY
The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
Forest Lake in Palmer boat ramp opens
A ribbon cutting event held Tuesday in Palmer marks the official grand opening of the new Forest Lake boat ramp.
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting...
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
