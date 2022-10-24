Read full article on original website
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
The Challenge Star Says He’ll Do Something With NXT Next Year
The Challenge reality star Mark Long says he’ll be doing something with WWE sometime next year. Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of doing something with the company, noting that he has an invitation from NXT writer Johnny Russo. “I was...
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
Billy Corgan Spoke With Triple H About NWA & WWE Working Together, Optimistic About Future Business There
Billy Corgan has confirmed that he previously spoke with Triple H about the possibility of WWE and NWA working together, and says he’s hopeful of business between the two. Corgan recently spoke with Metro in the UK about having spoken with Triple H when the now-WWE CCO was in charge of NXT, and you can see the highlights below:
Shotzi On Being In Front of NXT Crowd Again, Wants To Beat Elvira’s Halloween Havoc Count
Shotzi made a few appearances in NXT over the past week, and she shared her thoughts about being back in front of the brand’s crowd. The Smackdown star hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday and appeared on NXT over the last couple of weeks, and during this week’s episode of The Bump she discussed what it felt like to be back and more. A couple of highlights are below, per Fightful:
Impact Wrestling Wishes Laredo Kid Well Following Recent Surgery
As previously reported, Laredo Kid had to have emergency surgery after a recent injury during an AAA match. He suffered ruptured intestines during the match against Hijo del Vikingo. Impact Wrestling issued a statement to wish him well. Our thoughts are with @Laredokidpro1 following his recent surgery as everybody at...
Ava Raine Revealed As Fourth Member of Schism on WWE NXT
The Schism has added some wrestling royalty to its ranks, with Ava Raine revealing herself as part of the group on NXT. Raine, the daughter of The Rock, unmasked to reveal herself as the fourth member of the stable on tonight’s show. The masked member began popping up in...
Caprice Coleman Says Hurt Business Was So Good They Had To Be Broken Up
Caprice Coleman believes the Hurt Business got broken up because they were too strong as a group. Coleman appeared on Da Podcast for a new interview and offered his thoughts on a couple of WWE stables; you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On the New Day:...
Bret Hart on How He Wanted to Dye His Hair Pink and Style It in a Mohawk
– During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed how once considered changing his hair by dying it pink and using a mohawk for his run in WWE. Ultimately, it didn’t work out after Hart was told that he didn’t have the right hair to pull off the look.
Various News: Note on Next Week’s Tales From the Territories, Ultimate Warrior Shirts Drop at RSVLTS, Fourth Grader Becomes Honorary Brawling Brute
– PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Tales From the Territories will showcase Stampede Wrestling. – RSVLTS has a new WWE collection of Ultimate Warrior-themed shirts. – WLWT.com did a story on a fourth grade student, Keegan Atkins, being a special guest at a recent WWE live event...
Bruce Prichard Recalls The Godfather’s Switch To The Goodfather, PTC Trying To Get WWE Kicked Off Television
In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the inspiration behind The Godfather character, the character switch to The Goodfather, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bruce Prichard on the inspiration behind The Godfather character: “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s...
WWE News: Dana Brooke Responds to Seth Rollins’ Raw Comments, Robert Stone Pays Tribute to His Mother
– WWE Superstar and 24/7 champion Dana Brooke responded to WWE US champ Seth Rollins joking yesterday during Raw that Austin Theory would have a “better chance cashing in on Dan Brooke.” Brooke took note of Rollins comments and responded to them via Twitter, which you can see below:
Ronda Rousey on Liv Morgan Fans Being Mad She Lost the Title at WWE Extreme Rules
– During a God of War gameplay livestream last week, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on fans of Liv Morgan being mad that she beat Liv Morgan to win the title earlier this month at Extreme Rules, noting that “Liv fans have been mad all week” (via WrestlingInc.com). Rousey added, “Ah, man, well, she got to win a lot, okay. Jesus, guys.”
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son
Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
Cora Jade On Possibly Joining the Judgment Day
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Cora Jade spoke about the possibility of joining the Judgment Day on the main roster. She recently aligned with the group, recruiting Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez on an episode of NXT. She said: “Any opportunity given to me I would love. I...
Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories
– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.
Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
Kevin Owens recently shared his thoughts on the changes behind the since since Vince McMahon exited WWE and what has changed from the performers’ point of view. Owens was a guest on The Happy Hour and you can check out a couple of highlights from the interview below:. On...
WWE News: New Vignette Teases Scrypts’ NXT Arrival, Elektra Lopez Returns To NXT
A new superstar is on their way to NXT, and their name is Scrypts. On tonight’s show, a vignette played with a voice mail left at the WWE Performance Center. The voice mail featured a digitized voice who delivered an ominous message, which went:. “Let go of all your...
Booker T Weighs In On The Likelihood Of CM Punk Re-joining WWE
As previously reported, rumors abound that AEW is planning to buy out CM Punk’s contract with the promotion. Booker T commented on the possible results of such a deal on his Hall Of Fame podcast recently, specifically regarding the potential for Punk to re-join WWE after the fact (via Wrestling Inc). Some indicate that WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque would be open to the concept, although his colleagues are reported to oppose the idea. You can read a highlight from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
Alexander Hammerstone Discusses His Short-Lived Run With WWE
Speaking recently on The Wrassingh Show, MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone talked about his career path that led to this point (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler referenced his multiple failed attempts to audition for WWE and his very brief period employed by the company. Now, in the wake of success with independent promotions, Hammerstone feels he can better contextualize the lack of success with WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
