ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement

Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'

Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin previews plans for stopping Ohio State in Week 9

James Franklin knows he has his hands full when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town in Week 9. Franklin has only defeated the Buckeyes once (2016) as Penn State HC. The top-ranked Buckeyes stroll into Happy Valley sporting a top-20 rushing and passing offense. When speaking with the media...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's chances of finishing regular season undefeated

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the college football season, and Ohio State is one of the teams in great position entering Week 9. After dispatching of Iowa, the Buckeyes sit at 7-0 and are looking to remain undefeated with a tough matchup against Penn State this weekend. That game will be the toughest game so far for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still projected to come away with a win.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night

Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy