Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
saturdaytradition.com
Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'
Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
saturdaytradition.com
Caden Curry feeling ‘beyond blessed’ with opportunities this season at Ohio State
Caden Curry couldn’t be happier to be a Buckeye. The true freshman has carved out a nice role with the Buckeyes, seeing action in 5 of a possible 7 games so far. Curry said he feels “beyond blessed”, and called the decision to attend Ohio State “the greatest decision I’ve ever made.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin previews plans for stopping Ohio State in Week 9
James Franklin knows he has his hands full when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town in Week 9. Franklin has only defeated the Buckeyes once (2016) as Penn State HC. The top-ranked Buckeyes stroll into Happy Valley sporting a top-20 rushing and passing offense. When speaking with the media...
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Chop Robinson's value after DE practiced leading up to OSU game
James Franklin has to prepare for one of his team’s toughest challenges yet. Chop Robinson practicing was a good sign on Wednesday. Robinson has been out with a undisclosed injury and missed the Minnesota game. He practiced on Wednesday, however. Franklin talked about how disruptive Robinson can be on...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's chances of finishing regular season undefeated
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the rest of the college football season, and Ohio State is one of the teams in great position entering Week 9. After dispatching of Iowa, the Buckeyes sit at 7-0 and are looking to remain undefeated with a tough matchup against Penn State this weekend. That game will be the toughest game so far for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are still projected to come away with a win.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback
Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan. That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback. “First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s...
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
Nine County High Schools In Playoffs This Friday Night
Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.
cwcolumbus.com
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
Major delays expected on I-70 through November for concrete repairs
Major delays are to be expected on I-70 between Springfield and Columbus, according to a press release from Ohio Department of Transportation. (ODOT) Interstate 70 eastbound between State Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road will have 24 hour lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday, ODOT said. These restrictions are in place until...
Comments / 1