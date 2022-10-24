Read full article on original website
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Georgia High School Football Star Is Killed In Parking Lot During Date With Girlfriend
Georgia police have taken two teenagers into custody for the death of Elijah DeWitt, who was gunned down during a fight in the Dave & Buster’s parking lot. Two teenage suspects are in custody after a star Georgia high school football player was gunned down last week while on a date with his girlfriend.
High school volleyball, softball playoffs roll on in Florida, Georgia
High school softball and volleyball state playoff games were contested in the region Wednesday.
