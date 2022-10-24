ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue

Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
FanSided

3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss

Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
High School Football PRO

Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clear Falls High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.
FanSided

FanSided

