Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jabari Smith Jr. In Awe By Giannis Antetokounmpo's Play vs. Rockets
Amid his first match up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. was left in awe by the two-time MVP performance.
3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Mariota in blowout loss
Marcus Mariota’s inability to get the Atlanta Falcons passing attack going on Sunday will remain one of the biggest stories for Atlanta throughout the week. While Arthur Smith seems to stubbornly be keeping Mariota in the starting lineup Sunday left plenty of reasons to believe it is time for a change in the position.
Yardbarker
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
Kevin Harlan jinxed Steph Curry and got immediately called out for it (Video)
NBA play-by-play commentator Kevin Harlan jinxed Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry at the free-throw line. The 2022-23 NBA season has just begun, and there was already a huge Western Conference matchup early in the schedule. The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors were on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns.
The Astros Have Mark Wahlberg On Their Side This Postseason
The Astros Have Mark Wahlberg On Their Side This Postseason
Jeff Passan says Yankees got 'outclassed' by Astros in ALCS
Wounds are still fresh for New York Yankees fans on Monday, as the "Bronx Bombers" were once again eliminated in the ALCS by their growing rival in recent years, the Houston Astros, on Sunday night. This time it was a 4-0 series sweep and the Astros seemed to dominate in every facet of the game.
3 Lakers who simply have to play better (not named Russell Westbrook)
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season with an 0-3 record and many fans are rightfully outraged. Los Angeles is coming off of one of the worst seasons in franchise history and after months of speculation and small moves, nothing has changed. While the elephant in the room might...
Although Used Limitedly, Astros Rookie Brown Has Been Reliable in Postseason
Hunter Brown has appeared three times for the Houston Astros in the postseason and hasn't allowed a run.
Houston, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clear Falls High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Cole Winn
The 2018 first-round pick took a step back in 2022 and likely kept him from making his debut with the Rangers.
Urquidy's Absence Exemplifies Depth In Astros Pitching Staff
José Urquidy hasn't started a game since Sept. 23, even his last outing for the Houston Astros only came Oct. 3.
