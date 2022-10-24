Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com
School District of Manatee County says ‘Stuff the Bus’ event sets record
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools issued a thank you to the community after another successful Stuff the Bus event. The event had a record-breaking 143,000 pounds of food collected for The Food Bank of Manatee-Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Thanks to all who donated and volunteered for...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Government announces early voting locations
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices. Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early...
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager over ‘unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate’ text messages
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo --- a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis --- of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
Mysuncoast.com
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
Mysuncoast.com
Goodwill Manasota celebrates veterans with resource fair
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Veterans on the Suncoast can learn more about resources available in the community during the Goodwill Manasota Veterans Resource Fair Nov. 4. The fair takes place at the Veterans Services office, 8940 Lockwood Ridge Rd., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Patterson Foundation will have...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5000 home development in Lakewood Ranch
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road, east of I-75. “It’s going to change the whole complexion of the community, the way that we look at things, how we approach things, the value of open space,” said Becky Ayech, President of Miakka Community Club.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to host Teen Tennis Night event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Sarasota Police Department, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, and Payne Park Tennis Center to present “K.O.P.S. Teen Tennis Night.”. K.O.P.S. - Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity - is a special program created to...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.
Mysuncoast.com
New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the worst hurricane-ravaged areas of Fort Myers will be able to take advantage of a new FEMA housing program, it was announced Wednesday. The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing program has been approved for individuals whose homes are uninhabitable in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'
Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
Lee Schools announces makeup schedule
The school district has adjusted its schedule to make up for instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for so much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail roundup: Super PAC slams Anna Paulina Luna for ‘dangerously extreme’ views
The race between Lynn and Luna is expected to be tight. A new ad slamming Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna for “dangerously extreme” views will be hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County this week, promoting Democratic opponent Eric Lynn ahead of the November General Election. The Progress Pinellas...
