Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government announces early voting locations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices. Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Goodwill Manasota celebrates veterans with resource fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Veterans on the Suncoast can learn more about resources available in the community during the Goodwill Manasota Veterans Resource Fair Nov. 4. The fair takes place at the Veterans Services office, 8940 Lockwood Ridge Rd., from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Patterson Foundation will have...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5000 home development in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Up to 5000 homes will be built on property in Eastern Sarasota County. Lakewood Ranch Southeast will sit on more than 4100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road, east of I-75. “It’s going to change the whole complexion of the community, the way that we look at things, how we approach things, the value of open space,” said Becky Ayech, President of Miakka Community Club.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to host Teen Tennis Night event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Sarasota Police Department, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, and Payne Park Tennis Center to present “K.O.P.S. Teen Tennis Night.”. K.O.P.S. - Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity - is a special program created to...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New housing program will help those displaced by hurricane

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the worst hurricane-ravaged areas of Fort Myers will be able to take advantage of a new FEMA housing program, it was announced Wednesday. The FEMA Direct Temporary Housing program has been approved for individuals whose homes are uninhabitable in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: 'What are you looking at?'

Civil Dispute: A neighbor described as “creepy” may have only been a considerate smoker. A woman called police claiming her neighbor was standing at the end of her driveway and staring at her, making her feel uncomfortable when walking her dog. When the officer spoke with the man, he advised that he stood where he did to smoke a cigarette so the smoke would not enter either home. He further stated when the complainant stepped outside, she began yelling at him, including “What the (bleep) are you staring at?” The officer recommended the man smoke on the opposite side of the house to avoid further confrontation.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for so much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE

