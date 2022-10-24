ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

News On 6

Comments Made By Tulsa Police Sgt. Under Investigation

The Tulsa Police Chief says he's deeply disappointed by comments made by a sergeant during a recent Citizens Police Academy class. In an audio recording, the sergeant is speaking about the protests in Tulsa in 2020 against police brutality. Tulsa police say the sergeant who made the comments has been...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Thunder Fellows Executive Director Discusses Program Impact In Tulsa

The Thunder Fellows Program recently welcomed it's second class of Tulsa students. The program helps black Tulsa high school students gain knowledge and skills in sports, entertainment and technology. On Monday, executive director Cedric Ikpo and one of the program's students, Quinton Moore, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Expo Square Hosting National Arabian Horse Show

The 56th U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show is happening this week in Tulsa. The show brings in people from around the country and world competing in several different events. Thousands of people are in town along with nearly 1,800 horses. The competition's been going on each day since...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning

Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
MCLOUD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Live music coming to OKC this fall

As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire

A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done. While the crew swapped out windows, they accidentally set the house on fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off of the heat gun used for the windows, the renovation project turned into a partial rebuild.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
LAWTON, OK

