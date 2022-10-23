Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
News On 6
Jena Nelson Addresses Public Funding, Other Priorities For State Superintendent Race
Fresh off their first debate, and with less than two weeks before election day, state superintendent candidates Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters continue to highlight their priorities if elected. News 9 already spoke with Walters about his goals. On Wednesday, News 9 caught up with Nelson to discuss hers. Nelson,...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma opens programs to help with water bills
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has opened online applications for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Programs. The programs provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. OKDHS offers a Non-Emergency Water Bill Pay Program and the Water Crisis Program. LIHWAP is a...
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
Stitt prepares for new round in tribal gaming fight, hires new outside counsel
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hired new, outside counsel and will make new legal arguments in a lawsuit that started over tribal gaming as part of a fight that started near the beginning of his first term. In new court filings, the governor’s new counsel is...
KOCO
OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans
OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
Attorney facing drug charges paid to be State Health Department consultant during pandemic
A newly-surfaced contract shows an attorney, who is now facing felony drug trafficking charges, was once paid for consulting work at the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
‘I’m disappointed that they didn’t let us know ahead of time’: Customers frustrated after ONG fixed gas price plan deadline passes
Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) offers a Voluntary Fixed Price Plan to customers every year, but some say they were never told, and now the deadline has passed.
KOCO
Oklahoma artists keep eye on ordinance they worry will restrict rights to paint
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma artists are keeping an eye on an ordinance they worry will restrict their rights to paint. Oklahoma City’s City Council was originally scheduled to consider a new sign ordinance on Tuesday to regulate signs and art around town. The ordinance was just removed from the agenda Monday night.
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
kgou.org
The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister
Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
