Seattle, WA

Seahawks Surge Past Chargers - and Into 1st Place! - Despite DK Metcalf Injury

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjQfY_0ik0ppPA00

The Seattle Seahawks offense continues to fire on all cylinders, despite losing arguably their best player early in the game in a win at the Chargers.

Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers , looking to start a winning streak.

And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 at SoFi Stadium.

Beating the Chargers in Los Angeles is already arguably the Seahawks' most impressive win of the season to date.

However, the fact that they were able to do so without their star wideout, DK Metcalf, for a majority of the game due to a knee injury , made it perhaps even more impressive considering the offensive output.

And once again it was quarterback Geno Smith who brought it all together, with the veteran completing 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Not to mention, in the absence of Metcalf, Marquise Goodwin was able to step up and have a monster game, catching four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker also had a productive day, rushing 23 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular 74-yarder.

Following the win, the Seahawks (4-3) will now return home to Seattle where they will welcome Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants to Lumen Field.

The Seahawks have won four of the last five matchups over the Giants dating back to 2011.

