Read full article on original website
Related
Zuri Craig death updates – Mystery over cause of death of AGT star & Tyler Perry collaborator, 44, after he passed away
AGT star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44, his heartbroken family have revealed. His family confirmed his passing with a post on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. Zuri passed away on October 21, 2022 and there is currently no known cause...
Popculture
An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says
America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal died from a fatal overdose of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville. The singer was found dead in his apartment on July 18. He was 41.
musictimes.com
Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?
Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show
From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Grisly details of ‘American Idol’ alum Willie Spence’s fatal car crash revealed
The grisly details surrounding “American Idol” runner-up Willie Spence’s fatal car crash have been revealed. The late crooner was driving on Interstate 24 East in Marion County, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon when he exited the highway but crashed into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s report (per ABC’s WJCL22). Spence, who was wearing a seatbelt, did not survive the accident, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report stated. Page Six has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the report. “American Idol” released a statement of mourning after news of the 23-year-old’s...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Outsider.com
575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 5