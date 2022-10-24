Read full article on original website
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Matt’s brother Eric Luecking said this fundraiser fits Matt’s personality.
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather contributed to lower attendance numbers.
UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed...
‘It could be a fatal disease’: RSV cases on the rise
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An increase in a respiratory disease called RSV is causing higher than normal numbers of hospitalizations in youth around the country. The disease can be particularly harmful to children under the age of 2 and can even be deadly. Vigo County Board of Health...
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
Beware of animals in cars as colder weather approaches
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As cold weather approaches, small animals may look to your car for warmth and shelter. However, if you start up your car with an animal inside, this could be dangerous for the animal and your car as well. Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director...
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
