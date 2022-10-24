Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.

KEYPORT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO