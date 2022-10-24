Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Man shot by police after stealing, crashing medical van, reports say
A police officer shot a man early Wednesday in Holmdel after he stole a medical van and another car and crashed them both on a busy highway, according to multiple reports. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said they were investigating the incident and would only confirm that a member of the Holmdel Police Department shot and wounded a man at 6:15 a.m. on Route 35.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire
The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said. The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
News 12
Prosecutor probes death of man found after fire in Trenton
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a 57-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in Trenton early Sunday morning. The fire started just after midnight on Summer Street. Authorities say responders found the body of Brian Wharton after the fire was put out. They say he was...
Police investigate homicide in Kensington, near scene of double shooting days earlier
A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.
Cyclist Still Critical As 2 Arrested Month After Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say
Two suspects were arrested and charged about a month after the attempted homicide of a man who was shot while riding his bicycle in Trenton and remains in critical condition, authorities said. Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28, was charged with...
N.J. fire chief charged with spending thousands of department funds on personal items
A suspended Middlesex County fire chief was accused this week of stealing thousands of dollars from his department, authorities said. James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg, the chief of Monroe Fire District No. 2, is charged with theft by deception and theft of services, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say
Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
No Serious Injuries Reported In Lawrence Township Crash
October 26, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–At 10:22 a.m. Lawrenceville Fire Departments, EMS and Lawrence Police were dispatched to Franklin…
Homicide, 2 double shootings under investigation in Philadelphia
A homicide investigation is underway after a confrontation turned deadly in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Hoboken police investigating street scuffle that left three apparently unconscious (VIDEO)
Hoboken police are investigating an incident early Sunday morning caught on video in which at least three men were apparently knocked unconscious near a couple bars and the Hoboken Terminal, authorities said. The 20-second video show people milling about and looking on as one man is knocked out cold by...
DOUBLE MURDER: Fugitive Wanted In Pottstown Teens' Killings Surrenders, Police Say
The fugitive wanted in the killings to two Montgomery County teens has surrendered himself to authorities, officials announced. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia, surrendered to police in Pottstown at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Investigators believe Kelly...
Disturbing Footage Shows Officer Shooting Barking Dog Whose NJ Owner Says Is 'Not Dangerous'
A Monmouth County couple is facing charges after their dog allegedly acted aggressively toward a resident and prompted an officer to shoot the dog, authorities said (scroll for video). Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog and multiple...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of FedEx coworker in Tinicum Twp.
Keith Lamont Blount, 59, of Philadelphia, is charged in connection with the October 7 murder of Bartholomew Masciulli, 51, of Levittown.
Man guilty of murdering woman, burying her in home they shared and setting it ablaze
A jury convicted a man Wednesday of killing a longtime family friend at an Ocean Township home they shared, burying her body in the basement and then setting fire to the home to cover his tracks, officials said. Ronald J. Teschner, 52, is guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated arson,...
Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say
A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton. Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery
A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for Missing Bucks County Mom Who ‘Vanished'
Police continue to search for a Bucks County mom who has been missing for more than two weeks. During a news conference on Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked the public for help in finding 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi of Sellersville. Capaldi was last seen at...
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
