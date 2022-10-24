ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Man shot by police after stealing, crashing medical van, reports say

A police officer shot a man early Wednesday in Holmdel after he stole a medical van and another car and crashed them both on a busy highway, according to multiple reports. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said they were investigating the incident and would only confirm that a member of the Holmdel Police Department shot and wounded a man at 6:15 a.m. on Route 35.
HOLMDEL, NJ
News 12

Prosecutor probes death of man found after fire in Trenton

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a 57-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in Trenton early Sunday morning. The fire started just after midnight on Summer Street. Authorities say responders found the body of Brian Wharton after the fire was put out. They say he was...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say

Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
KEYPORT, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Arrested In Shooting Homicide Of Daquan Brown

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the murder of Daquan Brown earlier this month in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Mack Williams, 32, is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody on Monday in Trenton by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Williams pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police Search for Missing Bucks County Mom Who ‘Vanished'

Police continue to search for a Bucks County mom who has been missing for more than two weeks. During a news conference on Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub asked the public for help in finding 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi of Sellersville. Capaldi was last seen at...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
