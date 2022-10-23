Read full article on original website
Bend Venture Conference winners receive $665K, include Bend, Madras ‘Early Stage’ companies
Economic Development for Central Oregon just wrapped up the 19th annual Bend Venture Conference at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend, and half of the 14 participating companies departed with new funding for their endeavors, including two Central Oregon startups. The post Bend Venture Conference winners receive $665K, include Bend, Madras ‘Early Stage’ companies appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Meet 3 of Bend’s Talented Furniture Flippers
Kylea Civello turned to furniture refinishing to keep her mind occupied while her mom was sick, and again when experiencing postpartum anxiety after the birth of her first child. “My first piece was our dining room table,” said Civello, who is originally from Canada, but was living in her husband’s home city of Palm Springs, California, at the time. “I found it at a thrift store and decided to tackle it.” Civello sanded the table down by hand with a sanding block, re-stained it and sealed it. “It kept me busy during a really hard time,” she said. After moving to Bend in 2019, Civello continued working on furniture during any free time she had on top of being a stay-at-home mom to, Beau, 4, and Margot, 2. Now, a few years later, Civello has finished dozens of pieces, and about half of her work is commission-based, updating or restoring pieces for clients who find her primarily through her Instagram, @kyleacivellodesign. She posts before and after images on her page, which has more than 10,000 followers. In August, Civello was busy working on a 2010 wine cabinet for a customer in Seattle. “People have pieces that they’re kind of over, and instead of throwing it away, I’m totally reworking it,” Civello said. “I’m painting it, and adding doors and cane webbing.” Many of Civello’s pieces have intricate painted designs or features such as wooden dowels or bamboo accents. In the future, Civello would love to do more projects that breathe new life into someone’s existing furniture. “I love to be able to create something unique for someone’s house, that no one else will have,” she said.
centraloregondaily.com
OSU Cascades to host 2-day public symposium on Great Basin history
Portland, OR — The Oregon Historical Society, in partnership with the Deschutes County Historical Society and members of the Burns Paiute Tribe and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indians, is hosting a two-day, public symposium on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon, featuring talks by tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: The Central Oregon Trail Alliance
Have you ever wondered how the hundreds of miles of mountain bike trails around Central Oregon get built?. Is it just a few people who go out in the woods with some shovels and beers? Think again. The Central Oregon Trail Alliance, also known as COTA, is celebrating 30 years...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Dry Canyon Salt Company
A local woman-owned business based in Redmond is now on store shelves here in Central Oregon. Dry Canyon Salt Company puts out a unique product that combines ingredients you might already have at home, but it can make your food taste much better. Emily Kirk visits with owner Ahja King...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
bendsource.com
South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill
Jackalope Grill, the downtown Bend fine dining restaurant open since 2005, is under new ownership. Laura Bliss, who owns South Bend Bistro in Sunriver, bought Jackalope two weeks ago, she told the Source Weekly. Bliss and South Bend Bistro Chef Kelly Day are each splitting their time between the two restaurants, Bliss said.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Electric Cooperative seeks applicants for Washington, D.C. Youth Tour
Central Electric Cooperative in Redmond announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for its 2023 Washington, D.C. Youth Tour program. Two high school juniors will be selected for an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital next June, visiting sites like Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall, the Washington Monument, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon Dept. of Forestry says fire season in Central Oregon over
Fire season is over in Central Oregon. That’s the call by the Oregon Department of Forestry when it comes to lands that it protects. This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit. OSF...
kbnd.com
Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow
BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Water rights: Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
The planned Thornburgh Destination Resort near Redmond is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. Monday night, several community members gathered at a Deschutes County public hearing, all with a similar thing on their mind. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 9-155 proposes $250M in improvements to all Bend La Pine Schools
The Bend La Pine School District is seeking voter approval of nearly $250 million dollars in bonds in the upcoming election. The bonds are earmarked for safety and security improvements in all the schools and renovations in some of the older schools. Here’s how the money would be spent if...
bendsource.com
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Kotek, Johnson make campaign stops in Central Oregon
Two of the top candidates for Oregon governor stopped in Central Oregon Tuesday, two weeks before ballots are due. Democrat Tina Kotek held an event in Bend focusing on defending reproductive rights. Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, college students, local leaders came out to outline how this election could impact the issue of abortion and to urge people to vote.
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days
The City of Bend is executing a “clean up” on NE 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, meaning all of the homeless campers set up there had to gather their belongings and move out by Tuesday. At least, that was the case until Monday. “We made the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lace up the skates: Ice season begins at Bend Pavilion
Bend Park and Recreation opened ice season at The Pavilion Tuesday after some late summer-like weather put a hold on the season. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, through April — weather permitting, BPRD said. Activities include public open skate opportunities...
centraloregondaily.com
Could Oregon gas prices drop below $5 by Halloween?
The average price for regular unleaded has dropped another 25 cents in Oregon over the past week. At the pace the price is falling, it could be below $5 by Halloween. AAA reports the average price Tuesday was $5.05 per gallon, down from $5.30 last week. In Bend, which is...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
