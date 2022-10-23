Initial thought is Breece's knee 'doesn't look good', likely an ACL, updates on Davis and AVT

Jets running back Breece Hall likely suffered a torn ACL, according to head coach Robert Saleh. He said the initial look at Hall “doesn’t look good, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

Hall left the game in the second quarter and tried to walk to the locker room but couldn’t make it all the way as he had trouble putting weight on the knee. He eventually was carted into the locker room.

If the MRI does confirm a torn ACL for Hall, it brings a sudden end to what was a terrific rookie season for Hall and was already on a path toward a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year award. That included a 62-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Broncos. Simply a devastating turn of events for a great player and a great person.

Saleh also gave updates on WR Corey Davis and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. On Davis’ knee injury, Saleh said he could have come back into the game and was cleared to play but he wasn’t feeling right. The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, however, which is good news, but it does look to be an MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Vera-Tucker suffered an elbow injury and will be evaluated Monday. Everyone else was good.