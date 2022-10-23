ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Initial thought is Breece's knee 'doesn't look good', likely an ACL, updates on Davis and AVT

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4Qbu_0ik0oAyk00

Jets running back Breece Hall likely suffered a torn ACL, according to head coach Robert Saleh. He said the initial look at Hall “doesn’t look good, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

Hall left the game in the second quarter and tried to walk to the locker room but couldn’t make it all the way as he had trouble putting weight on the knee. He eventually was carted into the locker room.

If the MRI does confirm a torn ACL for Hall, it brings a sudden end to what was a terrific rookie season for Hall and was already on a path toward a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year award. That included a 62-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Broncos. Simply a devastating turn of events for a great player and a great person.

Saleh also gave updates on WR Corey Davis and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. On Davis’ knee injury, Saleh said he could have come back into the game and was cleared to play but he wasn’t feeling right. The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, however, which is good news, but it does look to be an MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Vera-Tucker suffered an elbow injury and will be evaluated Monday. Everyone else was good.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Chicago Bears have traded star defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick for Quinn, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago will pick up most of Quinn’s remaining salary, according to Garafolo.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy