Dallas, TX

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Jets' Hall out for season with torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is out for the season after tests confirmed he tore his ACL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered damage to his meniscus, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Saleh told...
NEW YORK STATE
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan cornerback out for season after injury in Cowboys win

The last play of Jourdan Lewis’ 2022 NFL season was an interception. The ex-Michigan standout picked off Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Dallas on Sunday. After a short return, he was tackled, and suffered what has been reported as a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. He reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday night and is out for the season.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line

While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Insider Suggests Head Coach Could Be Fired Mid-Season

We've already seen one head coach get fired this season, but an NFL insider is increasingly of the belief that a second should - and potentially will - get axed with one more loss. On Monday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk made the case that the Denver Broncos should fire first-year...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened. Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs. "I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season

After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

The Changing Face of Bears Offensive Line

The fourth Bears starting offensive line this season worked out fine for 10 plays. Then Lucas Patrick left after getting 10 snaps off at his natural position of center, and even on Tuesday Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn't want to reveal the exact nature of the toe injury Patrick suffered.
CHICAGO, IL

