The last play of Jourdan Lewis’ 2022 NFL season was an interception. The ex-Michigan standout picked off Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Dallas on Sunday. After a short return, he was tackled, and suffered what has been reported as a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. He reportedly underwent surgery on Sunday night and is out for the season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO