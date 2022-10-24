The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.

5 HOURS AGO