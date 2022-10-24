JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.

