Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU students need to eat more fruit
Say you’re at one of the dining locations on campus and would like to round out your meal with a piece of fruit. Between Third North dining hall, Downstein, Market at Sidestein, Market at Lipton, Palladium dining hall, and the Marketplace at Kimmel, your choices probably consist of an apple, an orange or a banana. That’s it. What the university needs is its own fruit stand.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Bring the old Bobst 8th floor back
Serotonin is actually quite nice, you know? You don’t need to be a neuroscience or psychology major to realize why our bodies need serotonin. It’s our happy hormone. My serotonin source is nature. And the eighth floor reading room of Bobst Library used to be my perfect fix.
Washington Square News
Adjuncts authorize strike
Adjunct faculty at NYU overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after negotiations with the university for their new contract failed to progress. While a decision to strike has not yet been made, the union now has the ability to call one as soon as its current contract with the university expires on Oct. 31. In the meantime, negotiations between the union, which is represented by its bargaining committee, and NYU’s administration, will continue.
Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU should have more than one parents weekend
In case you missed it, this past weekend was NYU’s annual Alumni and Parents Weekend. From Oct. 20-23, NYU welcomed student families to campus and celebrated its extensive alumni network — the largest of any private university. It offered reunion celebrations, faculty lectures, parent welcome gatherings and updates from President Andrew Hamilton. But is one parent weekend a year enough?
Washington Square News
Costumes for your Halloweekend parties
At my last Halloween party, I dressed as Nana Osaki from “NANA.” I thought it was my best Halloween costume to date. It never occurred to me that not everyone watched this anime. So, after explaining my outfit to almost everyone with confused stares, I told myself I would do better next year.
Washington Square News
Past is the new present: New York City’s vast vintage world
While combing through the resplendent clothing assemblage at the Manhattan Vintage Show on Oct. 15, I came across a Russian bekesha coat from the 1930s. As I traced the beautifully stitched embroidery, I found an old note tucked in the sleeve — a letter from the previous owner explaining that their great-grandmother wore this coat when she immigrated to New York from Russia. Amy Abrams and Ronen Gilmer, co-founders of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, aim to cultivate an unmatched experience in these shows.
Washington Square News
Despite minor inflation relief, students still struggle paying for groceries
Jurnie Auguste, a CAS sophomore, doesn’t eat as much at school compared to when she visits home. Since inflation has increased the already-high cost of living in New York City, Auguste, like many other students, must stretch her budget — sometimes skipping meals to make the most of the money she allotts to groceries .
Washington Square News
Pâtisserie Fouet: The sweetest escape in Greenwich Village
Whether it’s for refuge from a rainy day or an afternoon date or a post-dinner treat, I am always on the hunt for a hidden dessert gem. In a city of hustle and bustle, it can be impossible to find an intimate space, a killer almond milk latte and specialty desserts all in one place. But tucked away on 15 E. 13th St. is Pâtisserie Fouet, a French-Japanese spot that quickly satisfied my checklist of must-haves to indulge in a sweet escape.
Washington Square News
NYU men’s soccer secures 7th win in dominant fashion
The Violets took an early lead and didn’t look back against Wilkes University on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their record on the season is now 7-4-2. It took just under eight minutes for junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu to score, reaching his seventh goal of the year. Sophomore forward Joe Leslie then fired another shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Alex Rovirosa-Illa. The Violets took a 2-0 lead into the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle.
