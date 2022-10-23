The Violets took an early lead and didn’t look back against Wilkes University on Saturday, Oct. 22. Their record on the season is now 7-4-2. It took just under eight minutes for junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu to score, reaching his seventh goal of the year. Sophomore forward Joe Leslie then fired another shot into the back of the net in the 19th minute with an assist from senior midfielder Alex Rovirosa-Illa. The Violets took a 2-0 lead into the half, and kept their foot on the gas pedal until the final whistle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO