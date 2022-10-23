ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Washington Square News

Opinion: Bring the old Bobst 8th floor back

Serotonin is actually quite nice, you know? You don’t need to be a neuroscience or psychology major to realize why our bodies need serotonin. It’s our happy hormone. My serotonin source is nature. And the eighth floor reading room of Bobst Library used to be my perfect fix.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: I love the bus, and so should you

I moved to the best apartment in the world. It’s right by campus, it has an elevator, it’s affordable and, most importantly, the M8 bus stops right in front of it. I can travel east and west without walking more than a block. It’s essentially my personal driver — well, my personal driver restricted to Ninth Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

The best cheap eats near NYU

Let’s be honest — you splurged all of September trying every restaurant on your Instagram feed. New York City is one of the most expensive places to live and it can be hard to budget. Never fear, we tracked down seven of the most affordable places to eat near campus when you’ve had enough of the Cluckstein chicken, but your wallet needs a break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Pâtisserie Fouet: The sweetest escape in Greenwich Village

Whether it’s for refuge from a rainy day or an afternoon date or a post-dinner treat, I am always on the hunt for a hidden dessert gem. In a city of hustle and bustle, it can be impossible to find an intimate space, a killer almond milk latte and specialty desserts all in one place. But tucked away on 15 E. 13th St. is Pâtisserie Fouet, a French-Japanese spot that quickly satisfied my checklist of must-haves to indulge in a sweet escape.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business

Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU students need to eat more fruit

Say you’re at one of the dining locations on campus and would like to round out your meal with a piece of fruit. Between Third North dining hall, Downstein, Market at Sidestein, Market at Lipton, Palladium dining hall, and the Marketplace at Kimmel, your choices probably consist of an apple, an orange or a banana. That’s it. What the university needs is its own fruit stand.
Washington Square News

Safe Ride to start an hour earlier

NYU’s Safe Ride overnight shuttle program moved the start time of its Manhattan shuttles up by one hour to 11 p.m. on Oct. 11. The Brooklyn shuttle still begins operating at midnight, and both shuttles continue to offer rides until 7 a.m. During operating hours, NYU students can book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Costumes for your Halloweekend parties

At my last Halloween party, I dressed as Nana Osaki from “NANA.” I thought it was my best Halloween costume to date. It never occurred to me that not everyone watched this anime. So, after explaining my outfit to almost everyone with confused stares, I told myself I would do better next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort

Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should have more than one parents weekend

In case you missed it, this past weekend was NYU’s annual Alumni and Parents Weekend. From Oct. 20-23, NYU welcomed student families to campus and celebrated its extensive alumni network — the largest of any private university. It offered reunion celebrations, faculty lectures, parent welcome gatherings and updates from President Andrew Hamilton. But is one parent weekend a year enough?
getnews.info

Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
New York City, NY

