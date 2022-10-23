Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Washington Square News
Opinion: Bring the old Bobst 8th floor back
Serotonin is actually quite nice, you know? You don’t need to be a neuroscience or psychology major to realize why our bodies need serotonin. It’s our happy hormone. My serotonin source is nature. And the eighth floor reading room of Bobst Library used to be my perfect fix.
Washington Square News
Opinion: I love the bus, and so should you
I moved to the best apartment in the world. It’s right by campus, it has an elevator, it’s affordable and, most importantly, the M8 bus stops right in front of it. I can travel east and west without walking more than a block. It’s essentially my personal driver — well, my personal driver restricted to Ninth Street.
Washington Square News
The best cheap eats near NYU
Let’s be honest — you splurged all of September trying every restaurant on your Instagram feed. New York City is one of the most expensive places to live and it can be hard to budget. Never fear, we tracked down seven of the most affordable places to eat near campus when you’ve had enough of the Cluckstein chicken, but your wallet needs a break.
Washington Square News
Pâtisserie Fouet: The sweetest escape in Greenwich Village
Whether it’s for refuge from a rainy day or an afternoon date or a post-dinner treat, I am always on the hunt for a hidden dessert gem. In a city of hustle and bustle, it can be impossible to find an intimate space, a killer almond milk latte and specialty desserts all in one place. But tucked away on 15 E. 13th St. is Pâtisserie Fouet, a French-Japanese spot that quickly satisfied my checklist of must-haves to indulge in a sweet escape.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
Washington Square News
Flipping the script: Diversifying American show business
Institutional racism sits at every level of American theater, with limited opportunities for people of color to flourish in the industry and make their mark. Moreover, as a massive university with several classes offered in the theater and film departments, NYU runs the risk of only teaching mainstream plays to students, further dividing the industry. But this hasn’t stopped many NYU community members from fighting against racism in the industry and finding success in their careers.
Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU students need to eat more fruit
Say you’re at one of the dining locations on campus and would like to round out your meal with a piece of fruit. Between Third North dining hall, Downstein, Market at Sidestein, Market at Lipton, Palladium dining hall, and the Marketplace at Kimmel, your choices probably consist of an apple, an orange or a banana. That’s it. What the university needs is its own fruit stand.
brickunderground.com
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
Washington Square News
Safe Ride to start an hour earlier
NYU’s Safe Ride overnight shuttle program moved the start time of its Manhattan shuttles up by one hour to 11 p.m. on Oct. 11. The Brooklyn shuttle still begins operating at midnight, and both shuttles continue to offer rides until 7 a.m. During operating hours, NYU students can book...
NYC confirms pilot program to lock front doors of public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials have confirmed a pilot program is in effect to lock the front doors of some public schools across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) told the Advance/SILive.com the city is...
Washington Square News
Costumes for your Halloweekend parties
At my last Halloween party, I dressed as Nana Osaki from “NANA.” I thought it was my best Halloween costume to date. It never occurred to me that not everyone watched this anime. So, after explaining my outfit to almost everyone with confused stares, I told myself I would do better next year.
Daily Beast
NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew
A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast. The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle...
thezoereport.com
I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort
Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High
If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU should have more than one parents weekend
In case you missed it, this past weekend was NYU’s annual Alumni and Parents Weekend. From Oct. 20-23, NYU welcomed student families to campus and celebrated its extensive alumni network — the largest of any private university. It offered reunion celebrations, faculty lectures, parent welcome gatherings and updates from President Andrew Hamilton. But is one parent weekend a year enough?
getnews.info
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City
British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
bkreader.com
Black Woman-Owned, Brooklyn Business Makes Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Businesses in the USA
Starting a cleaning service is not an unusual choice for Jamaicans who have migrated to the US, but entrepreneur Ingrid Murray has broken through many glass ceilings and surpassed the scope of possibilities for minorities in the industry. In August, she landed on the coveted Inc 5000 list for her...
