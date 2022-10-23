N — o. 16 Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday after a 27-21 loss in which the Orange went the entire second half without scoring, blowing an 11-point lead against Clemson. A Notre Dame squad in a down year will be SU’s first rebound attempt of the season. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked in the top 10, but fell to No. 2 Ohio State before a stunning upset loss in South Bend to Marshall. They most recently blew out UNLV after losing a close matchup to Stanford.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO