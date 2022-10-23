ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Orange

Local Notre Dame fans excited for Irish to visit Syracuse

S — tephen Erwin’s earliest memories of Notre Dame football were sitting with his grandpa on Sundays as a little kid, listening to replays on the radio. Dan Hulihan’s family rushed home from church to watch the Fighting Irish’s highlights before NFL games. “We just were...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Reliving Syracuse’s 2008 upset over Notre Dame

T — hree jet drive, X shallow cross. A simple play drawn up in the midst of the 2008 training camp. Nothing special. Syracuse ran it numerous times throughout the season, sometimes with success, other times not so much. The play wouldn’t lead the Orange to a national championship, bowl game or winning season. It wouldn’t erase a 2-8 record or a one-conference win season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

OPPONENT PREVIEW

N — o. 16 Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday after a 27-21 loss in which the Orange went the entire second half without scoring, blowing an 11-point lead against Clemson. A Notre Dame squad in a down year will be SU’s first rebound attempt of the season. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked in the top 10, but fell to No. 2 Ohio State before a stunning upset loss in South Bend to Marshall. They most recently blew out UNLV after losing a close matchup to Stanford.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week’s upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 2-1 win at home against Bucknell and a 1-1 draw at NC State. The win over the former gave the Orange 12 wins for the first time since 2016 and the win over the latter secured an ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Three Syracuse skaters earned weekly College Hockey America honors after SU’s third-place effort in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid. Mae Batherson won Defenseman of the Week, Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week and Mik Todd won Rookie of the Week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Film Review: How Clemson’s pass rush led it to a comeback win against Syracuse

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 14 Syracuse entered halftime with an 11-point lead and three touchdowns against No. 5 Clemson. But the Tigers extended their home-winning streak to 38 games. Clemson tacked on 17 points in the fourth quarter while the Orange were held scoreless in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse ranked among 50 ‘rattiest’ cities for 6th consecutive year

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse’s metropolitan area was in the top 50 cities for the number of rodent treatments from 2021 to 2022, according to a list that Orkin, a pest control service, released on Oct. 17. Syracuse has ranked on the list six consecutive times starting in 2017.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

It’s time SU strengthens its ties to Onondaga Nation

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University has a rich but controversial history, especially with the Saltine Warrior as its former mascot. At that time, derogatory mascots were commonplace across the country, and though the university somewhat acknowledges its past, I doubt that many students even know that SU had a different mascot besides Otto the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU students let their creativity, passions shine with podcasts

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. When Austin Barach was a freshman in high school, his classmate had his own talk show. Seeing his passion and creative ability, Barach decided he wanted that kind of platform and voice. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Watch: SU’s Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection

Each year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to be Remembrance Scholars and honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Here’s what happened during SU’s annual recognition of the victims. Video by Micah Greenberg and Isabella Flores, edited by Yui Inagawa.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse City School District highlights teachers’ inclusive teaching methods

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ken Keech found his students more engaged in their algebra lessons this past school year. While the math concepts and degree of difficulty stayed the same, Keech said adding the students’ own community to their work made all the difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU reports under 20 student COVID cases for second-straight week

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. After reaching nearly 120 COVID-19 cases in early September, Syracuse University is continuing to report under 20 active cases among students for the second-straight week. On Oct. 14, SU reported 15 student COVID-19...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SA to collect student recommendations on SU’s degree revocation process

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse University’s Student Association is collecting comments from undergraduate students, the University Senate and the Graduate Student Organization Senate on Chancellor Kent Syverud’s proposed honorary degree revocation process. “It’s not (an...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Common Council denies SU tax exemptions for Schine Student Center

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Syracuse City Common Council denied an agreement Monday that would have made Syracuse University’s Schine Student Center and its food service properties tax exempt starting next year. Between the city, school...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy