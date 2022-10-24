Read full article on original website
Related
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."
recipesgram.com
Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse
This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Spatchcocked Sheet-Pan Turkey with Brown Sugar and Coriander
This next-level turkey has two tricks up its sleeve: dry-brining and spatchcocking. Dry-brining will ensure not only that you infuse the turkey meat with lots of flavor as the salt carries the flavors of brown sugar, thyme, coriander, pepper, and lemon zest into the meat, but also that the skin will dry out in the refrigerator, helping it crisp during roasting. That, paired with spatchcocking — which allows you to cook the turkey faster and at a higher temperature — means the skin will be the crispiest ever. You can ask your butcher to spatchcock your turkey, or use sturdy kitchen shears to remove the backbone yourself. To spatchcock a turkey, place the turkey, breast side down, on a work surface. Using sturdy shears, cut along each side of backbone, separating it from turkey; reserve for stock, or discard. Flip the turkey so the breast side is up. Using heels of your hands, firmly press against breastbone until it cracks and turkey flattens.
I tried 4 cornbread mixes from the grocery store, and the best costs less than $1
I tried mixes from the brands Bob's Red Mill, Marie Callender's, Jiffy, and Simple Truth Organic to find the best prepackaged option.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
The very best lemon poppy seed bread recipe
Instead of a sprinkle of shy poppy seeds hiding in a fluffy lemon loaf, this recipe boasts dramatic layers. It's inspired by a famous poppy seed paste found in many Eastern European desserts I grew up with. This paste, also called mohn, is a mixture of poppy seeds, sugar, and a binder like milk or egg. It's used for kolaches, babkas, hamantaschen, crescent rolls — the options are endless. So why not layer it in a tender lemon quick bread? (On that note: Yes, this is one of those situations where quick bread essentially means cake — but don't let that stop you from enjoying it for breakfast.)
Farm and Dairy
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Slow cookers are low wattage appliances; they use little electricity. Low temp=200° and high temp=300°. Usually, 1 hour on HIGH is equal to 2 hours on LOW. Keep the lid on because uncovering the pot during cooking releases heat and the cooker regains temperature slowly. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup...
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
recipesgram.com
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
thesouthernladycooks.com
Butterscotch Apple Cake - The Southern Lady Cooks
Don’t forget about our Ebooks! Each Ebook is a collection of our most popular recipes. You will have them all at your fingertips and can pull them up at any time. Nice and convenient instead of having to search a database. You can purchase each Ebook individually or buy the bundle.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Easy Halloween baking recipes to make with kids
Halloween-themed carrot cupcakes with cream cheese frostingGive your cupcakes a Halloween twist using the Carr’s Carrot Cake Mix. It’s really simple to create little gravestones by dipping rich tea biscuits ¾ of the way into some black icing or plain chocolate. You can even make little pumpkins with shop bought orange icing and white “writing icing” for the gravestones, or keep it simple and go for a cream cheese frosting and walnut topping.By: Juliet SearMakes: approximately 16 cupcakesEquipment:Bowl and wooden spoon/stand mixer/electric whiskA baking sheet lined with baking paperPiping bags if doing pumpkins and writingCupcake tin with linersModelling tool, knife...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
recipesgram.com
Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)
This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
recipesgram.com
Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)
This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
Boston Creme Pie Recipe From 1856 Claims To Be The Original—And You Can Make It At Home
Even if you’re not a dessert connoisseur, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the Boston Creme Pie. What you may not know, however, is that this iconic treat is actually not a pie at all. In fact, the Boston Creme Pie is simply a two-layer golden cake...
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0