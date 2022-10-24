Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions
Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week
Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Antonio Brown Takes Major Shot at Tom Brady With New Shirt Amid Gisele Bündchen Drama
Business is booming for Antonio Brown even as he remains — and likely will remain — an NFL free-agent receiver. Brown has been taking shots at former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, amid the quarterback’s rumored impending divorce with wife Gisele Bündchen. But this time,...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs
The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Bears Linebacker With Unique Quote To Describe Silent Patriots Crowd
FOXBORO, Mass. — The hometown fans started filing out of Gillette Stadium in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bears put the finishing touches on a dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith certainly took notice of a Patriots crowd that was raucous...
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
Popculture
Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury
A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
