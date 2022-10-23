ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Michigan could see wetter winter with variable temps across state

Forecasters say Michigan could see wetter-than-average conditions this upcoming winter. They say temperatures could be more varied. Most of Michigan has a 40 to 50 percent chance of receiving above normal precipitation this winter. That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for December through February.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables

Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close

A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE

