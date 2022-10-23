Read full article on original website
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares thoughts on viral coal miner photo from Kentucky Blue-White Game
The picture hit home, and Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari had to react — and act. It was a picture of a coal miner who is also a big fan of his Wildcats program. It went viral, and it hit Calipari extremely hard. “When I saw the...
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
wymt.com
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
247Sports
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset
Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
WKYT 27
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday. Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications. Jordan was best known for his roles...
Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll
On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings. The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston. Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll: ...
WTVQ
City to “Purple Up” ahead of Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mayor Linda Gorton is encouraging local businesses to join in and “Purple Up” ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland. The two-day event is coming to Keeneland from Nov. 4-5. But Gorton says the “celebration” starts earlier with Breeders’ Cup Week, set for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
wymt.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94. Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky. The gala she started with her daughters has...
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night ...
WCPO
Lexington native who had beer thrown at her during comedy set makes late night debut
(LEX 18) — A Kentucky comedian who went viral after having a beer thrown at her made her late-night TV debut yesterday. Lexington native Ariel Elias was invited to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live to do a comedy set. She sported a yellow Kentucky shirt while on the show.
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
thepressboxlts.com
Lane’s End Farm, Keeneland To Offer Interest in Flightline at November Breeding Stock Sale
(Flightline / Coady Photography) Lane’s End, one of the world’s premier Thoroughbred farms, and Keeneland, the historic Thoroughbred race course and auction house, have joined forces ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to offer a pair of innovative firsts for the Thoroughbred horse racing industry: an immersive Metaverse experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a percentage of Flightline, currently the world’s highest-rated Thoroughbred according to the World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2022.
WKYT 27
WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo. Updated: 17 hours ago. During UK Media Day Tuesday, Calipari spent...
