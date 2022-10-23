ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset

Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday. Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications. Jordan was best known for his roles...
Kentucky No. 4 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Tuesday morning, the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll was released, pegging Kentucky in the same exact spot as the Preseason AP rankings.  The Wildcats checked in at No. 4, behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston.  Kentucky is one of five SEC teams rated in the preseason poll:  ...
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
Kentucky high school football polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Lane’s End Farm, Keeneland To Offer Interest in Flightline at November Breeding Stock Sale

(Flightline / Coady Photography) Lane’s End, one of the world’s premier Thoroughbred farms, and Keeneland, the historic Thoroughbred race course and auction house, have joined forces ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships to offer a pair of innovative firsts for the Thoroughbred horse racing industry: an immersive Metaverse experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a percentage of Flightline, currently the world’s highest-rated Thoroughbred according to the World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2022.
WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building

WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo. Updated: 17 hours ago. During UK Media Day Tuesday, Calipari spent...
