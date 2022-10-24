ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEF

Kicker Ethan Hixson Gives East Hamilton Another Scoring Threat

Chattanooga-(WDEF-V) East Hamilton quarterback Juan Bullard is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, but he’s not the Hurricanes only big scoring threat. Kicker Ethan Hixson has the ability to split the uprights from way downtown. Here’s News 12’s Brian Armstrong on the leg-strong Canes kicker.
OOLTEWAH, TN
mymix1041.com

$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN

There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
KENTUCKY STATE
utc.edu

UTC’s Kristi Wick receives Community Hero Award

Dr. Kristi Wick’s work to raise awareness of and better coordinate resources for aging adults continues to get noticed. Wick, the Vicky B. Gregg Chair of Gerontology and UC Foundation assistant professor in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing, was presented the Community Hero Award at a Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (SETAAAD) luncheon on Oct. 21.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gsabusiness.com

Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC
WTVC

Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

What’s Next For Chattanooga’s Parks And Outdoors Plan

To reinvent Chattanooga as a city in a park, it takes a plan. The Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan is a work in progress - and on Thursday starting at 5 PM, a public workshop on developing the plan will be held at Avondale Community Center. Blythe Bailey is director...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening

We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC

