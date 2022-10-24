Read full article on original website
WDEF
Kicker Ethan Hixson Gives East Hamilton Another Scoring Threat
Chattanooga-(WDEF-V) East Hamilton quarterback Juan Bullard is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, but he’s not the Hurricanes only big scoring threat. Kicker Ethan Hixson has the ability to split the uprights from way downtown. Here’s News 12’s Brian Armstrong on the leg-strong Canes kicker.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd's Clarence T. Jones Observatory Spruces Up After Reopening This Fall
At 84 years old, the Clarence T. Jones Observatory in Brainerd is getting a bit of nip-and-tuck. Signs have been replaced with the same lettering as signs on the campus of UTC, which owns and operates the observatory and its space-piercing telescope—once the largest in the Southeast. Inside the...
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
WATE
Droughts reported in East Tennessee, Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee and some parts of Kentucky have been experiencing drought due to the lack of rain this fall, according to WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Part of the Southern Valley is under severe drought with moderate drought conditions creeping into...
utc.edu
UTC’s Kristi Wick receives Community Hero Award
Dr. Kristi Wick’s work to raise awareness of and better coordinate resources for aging adults continues to get noticed. Wick, the Vicky B. Gregg Chair of Gerontology and UC Foundation assistant professor in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing, was presented the Community Hero Award at a Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (SETAAAD) luncheon on Oct. 21.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
wutc.org
What’s Next For Chattanooga’s Parks And Outdoors Plan
To reinvent Chattanooga as a city in a park, it takes a plan. The Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Plan is a work in progress - and on Thursday starting at 5 PM, a public workshop on developing the plan will be held at Avondale Community Center. Blythe Bailey is director...
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
mymix1041.com
Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes New Location Grand Opening
We were joined by Brain Patterson with Sweet Caroline Cheesecakes to talk about their new location next to Shane’s Rib Shack at the Cleveland Towne Center (Target Shopping Center). They will be hosting a grand opening for the new location on Thursday at 10:00 am. Address: 4488 Frontage Road,...
WTVC
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
chattanoogacw.com
Crash kills beloved Chattanooga native, celebrity Leslie Jordan
LOS ANGELES — A crash has killed beloved actor, comedian and Chattanooga native Leslie Jordan, according to a report published on TMZ Monday afternoon. The Associated Press later confirmed the story. We're working to learn more details. The outlet quotes law enforcement as saying "Jordan was driving in Hollywood...
my40.tv
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
WTVCFOX
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
