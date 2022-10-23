ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

What to know about Trump’s South Texas rally

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former president Donald Trump will take stage Saturday at a South Texas rally in Robstown, rallying support for Republican candidates days before early voting begins in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Republican supporters have already arrived, making their way into the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. Many are wearing patriotic colors […]
ROBSTOWN, TX
KTSM

U.S. Rep Escobar faces GOP challenger Armendariz-Jackson in rematch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is facing Republican challenger Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the 16th Congressional District. This is not the first time Escobar and Armendariz-Jackson have gone head to head. In 2020 Escobar beat Armendariz-Jackson for Congress with 65 percent of the vote. This time around Armendariz-Jackson tells […]
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott attacks Biden as migrant encounters exceed 2 million

"Migrant encounters surpassed 2 MILLION in FY2022. Biden's open border policies created a crisis & left our communities overwhelmed & vulnerable to cartels & crime. Texas is doing the Fed. Gov’t’s job to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, & criminals into our country." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Two major renewable energy projects coming to Duval County

Two major renewable energy projects are coming to Duval County, with construction on one of the projects set to begin in 2023. Savion Renewal Energy expects to begin construction on projects for a solar power plant, known as Dove Run and Sun Cactus, in 2023. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company is exploring a 2,000-acre site in the ranching community of Realitos in southern Duval County.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy