Read full article on original website
Related
Detailed Results of the Latest Poll for Texas Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke pollScreenshot from Twitter. Several readers didn’t like the latest article on the Beacon Research poll which gave the Texas governor race close. Well, maybe their opinion will change after these recent polls which have Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a big lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
Texas' Most Dangerous Highways
Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto
The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
What to know about Trump’s South Texas rally
ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former president Donald Trump will take stage Saturday at a South Texas rally in Robstown, rallying support for Republican candidates days before early voting begins in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Republican supporters have already arrived, making their way into the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. Many are wearing patriotic colors […]
U.S. Rep Escobar faces GOP challenger Armendariz-Jackson in rematch
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is facing Republican challenger Irene Armendariz-Jackson in the 16th Congressional District. This is not the first time Escobar and Armendariz-Jackson have gone head to head. In 2020 Escobar beat Armendariz-Jackson for Congress with 65 percent of the vote. This time around Armendariz-Jackson tells […]
Former President Donald Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump was in Robstown on October 22 for the 'Save America' rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. As thousands traveled to Robstown to see Donald Trump, there was excitement from all around. Trump Supporter, James Maddalone spoke with 3NEWS and said,...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
marketplace.org
In the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Republicans make inroads with lifelong Democrats
In a lot of ways, Denise Sandoval is your typical Rio Grande Valley voter. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico and came to Texas as a child. She voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and calls herself a conservative, but she’s reluctant to call herself a Republican. “I’m not...
Abbott attacks Biden as migrant encounters exceed 2 million
"Migrant encounters surpassed 2 MILLION in FY2022. Biden's open border policies created a crisis & left our communities overwhelmed & vulnerable to cartels & crime. Texas is doing the Fed. Gov’t’s job to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, & criminals into our country." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Donald Trump energizes S. Texas voters ahead of early voting as Republicans predict red 'tsunami'
ROBSTOWN, Texas -- Former President Donald Trump swooped in to South Texas on Saturday to energize Republicans for the midterm elections in Texas, saying his supporters would fuel wide margins of victory. "This Nov. 8, the MAGA movement is going to deliver another Texas-sized landslide," Trump said during a rally...
Officers Vasquez, Martinez, and Sbaschnig attended the TTPOA Basic SWAT course
from September 19th through September 23rd, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. This course consisted of grueling physical training, lectures, and physical application of SWAT tactics.
Two major renewable energy projects coming to Duval County
Two major renewable energy projects are coming to Duval County, with construction on one of the projects set to begin in 2023. Savion Renewal Energy expects to begin construction on projects for a solar power plant, known as Dove Run and Sun Cactus, in 2023. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company is exploring a 2,000-acre site in the ranching community of Realitos in southern Duval County.
Comments / 0