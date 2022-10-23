ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Vanderbilt basketball: Predicting the Commodores' 2022-23 schedule

Coming off the program's first winning campaign under coach Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt could really use another step forward this season as it looks to finish off an extended rebuild. But the schedule will remain tough in 2022-23, as the SEC continues to improve across the board while Stackhouse has always put together relatively competitive nonconference slates as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Time To Play For A Title

ATLANTA – After the Vanderbilt men’s golf team combined to play No. 14 at East Lake Golf Club at 5-under par in stroke play at the East Lake Cup, the hole continued to favor the Commodores Tuesday when they met Texas in the semifinals of match play at the event.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78

Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
14powers.com

Tennessee Football First Look: Kentucky

Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....
KNOXVILLE, TN
dailyeasternnews.com

Football team falls to Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium

EIU’s rough start in the first half against Tennessee State led to their 37-17 loss Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Panthers began the game with the ball and quarterback Jonah O’Brien threw an interception on the first play of the drive. Quarterback Dom Shoffner...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Sargent Wins East Lake Cup Title

ATLANTA – Gordon Sargent turned in a 4-under 68 to win the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup contested Monday at East Lake Golf Club. The sophomore notched three straight birdies from holes Nos. 5-7 to go out in 33 and went 1-under on the back for a one-stroke win over Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner and Arizona State’s Luke Potter. Sargent’s only blemish came in the form of a bogey on the par-3 11th.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

SIMMONS RIDGE OFFERS UNIQUE RENTAL CONCEPT IN FRANKLIN

FRANKLIN, TENN. – (October 25, 2022) – Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature, but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community

A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN

