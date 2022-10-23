Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Vanderbilt basketball: Predicting the Commodores' 2022-23 schedule
Coming off the program's first winning campaign under coach Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt could really use another step forward this season as it looks to finish off an extended rebuild. But the schedule will remain tough in 2022-23, as the SEC continues to improve across the board while Stackhouse has always put together relatively competitive nonconference slates as well.
ESPN
Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78
Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
vucommodores.com
Time To Play For A Title
ATLANTA – After the Vanderbilt men’s golf team combined to play No. 14 at East Lake Golf Club at 5-under par in stroke play at the East Lake Cup, the hole continued to favor the Commodores Tuesday when they met Texas in the semifinals of match play at the event.
Longtime Sports Columnist Has Died At 78
Wednesday saw us lose a staple in the Tennessee sports scene with the passing of longtime columnist Joe Biddle. An East Tennessee State graduate and Vietnam veteran, Biddle went on to become one of the most beloved writers to ever work in the city of Nashville. He was a four-time...
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
mainstreetmaury.com
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
14powers.com
Tennessee Football First Look: Kentucky
Kentucky football meets Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. Here is your first look at Kentucky. 9/24 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 W 31-23 10/15 vs. Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET SECN W 27-17 10/29. 7:00 PM ET ESPN. 11/5 at Missouri TBA. 11/12 vs. Vanderbilt TBA. 11/19 vs....
dailyeasternnews.com
Football team falls to Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium
EIU’s rough start in the first half against Tennessee State led to their 37-17 loss Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Panthers began the game with the ball and quarterback Jonah O’Brien threw an interception on the first play of the drive. Quarterback Dom Shoffner...
vucommodores.com
Sargent Wins East Lake Cup Title
ATLANTA – Gordon Sargent turned in a 4-under 68 to win the stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup contested Monday at East Lake Golf Club. The sophomore notched three straight birdies from holes Nos. 5-7 to go out in 33 and went 1-under on the back for a one-stroke win over Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner and Arizona State’s Luke Potter. Sargent’s only blemish came in the form of a bogey on the par-3 11th.
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
franklinis.com
SIMMONS RIDGE OFFERS UNIQUE RENTAL CONCEPT IN FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN, TENN. – (October 25, 2022) – Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature, but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community
A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
