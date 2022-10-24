ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Robert Hennessey

Robert Hennessey, age 85, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022.  Born Nov. 1, 1936, Bob grew up in Mankato. He worked as an engineer for Tennant Company for 25 years and served as a volunteer Golden Valley firefighter for 18 years, nine of which as fire chief.  Bob was preceded in death [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Bartz for School Board

As the parents of four students in Eden Prairie Schools, we are thankful for the opportunity to endorse and support Steve Bartz for re-election to the Eden Prairie School Board in the November 8 election. Since becoming a member of the board, Steve has made a significant impact. He cares about students and teachers. He [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Reelect Kathy Nelson to Eden Prairie City Council

By most measures, Eden Prairie is in a very strong position, headed in the right direction and is considered a leader among Minnesota communities. Our services (roads, snow plowing, parks, trails, water and sewer system), school system, low crime rates and low taxes contribute to a desirable quality of life for residents and businesses.  Kathy [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Grace Church plans renovation project

Grace Church Eden Prairie announced a major growth and renovation project earlier this month. According to a press release, the project aims to expand educational opportunities for children ages 5 and under with the non-denominational church’s Grace Beginnings early learning and childcare program.  It will also benefit other ministries and programs by adding a new student [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting

Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that’s how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that’s how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though “The Wreckers” seems to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board

A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors.  It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Reject Micah Olson for EP City Council

You’ve seen his flyer. A young, warm, engaging face offering to help us build a bright future together.   His mission, he states, is to “forge a new kind of politics” and to focus on “service.” Admirable goals. Who wouldn’t agree with them? I’m sure he’s personally a nice guy and well-meaning. However, if you dig deeper [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away

Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings

Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening

Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Aha! A comedian’s early favorites

Most people who are stand-up comedians, comedy writers or comedic actors have their own “aha” moment where they realize that comedy is a career you can pursue. Before that, though, they often fall in love with a stand-up comedian, actor, group or show that is so funny it makes an indelible impression on them that [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Water project recreates old EP train depot

The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
723
Followers
454
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy