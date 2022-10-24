Read full article on original website
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Robert Hennessey
Robert Hennessey, age 85, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Nov. 1, 1936, Bob grew up in Mankato. He worked as an engineer for Tennant Company for 25 years and served as a volunteer Golden Valley firefighter for 18 years, nine of which as fire chief. Bob was preceded in death [...]
Bartz for School Board
As the parents of four students in Eden Prairie Schools, we are thankful for the opportunity to endorse and support Steve Bartz for re-election to the Eden Prairie School Board in the November 8 election. Since becoming a member of the board, Steve has made a significant impact. He cares about students and teachers. He [...]
Reelect Kathy Nelson to Eden Prairie City Council
By most measures, Eden Prairie is in a very strong position, headed in the right direction and is considered a leader among Minnesota communities. Our services (roads, snow plowing, parks, trails, water and sewer system), school system, low crime rates and low taxes contribute to a desirable quality of life for residents and businesses. Kathy [...]
Grace Church plans renovation project
Grace Church Eden Prairie announced a major growth and renovation project earlier this month. According to a press release, the project aims to expand educational opportunities for children ages 5 and under with the non-denominational church’s Grace Beginnings early learning and childcare program. It will also benefit other ministries and programs by adding a new student [...]
Letter: Bartz should be reelected for his strong character
I am a mom of Eden Prairie kids, and like every parent, education is top of mind. When my kids were younger, I did not spend much time thinking about who was on the EP School Board, but now I understand how critical the school board is to the success of our schools. I have [...]
Terwilliger honored at EPLN Annual Meeting
Roy Terwilliger describes Eden Prairie as a community of builders. He said that’s how it was 48 years ago when he came to town, and that’s how it is today. Terwilliger prefaced his point by reciting a poem by memory. It can be found online under a few different titles, though “The Wreckers” seems to [...]
Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board
A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors. It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
Wolfgang Penzel, former Eden Prairie mayor, passes away
Wolfgang Horst Penzel made his home-going on Oct. 7, 2022, after struggling with kidney and heart failure. He was 82 years old. Wolf served as mayor of Eden Prairie from 1976 to 1984. Wolf was born to Erika and Horst Penzel in Berlin, Germany, at the height of World War II. The family emigrated in [...]
Reject Micah Olson for EP City Council
You’ve seen his flyer. A young, warm, engaging face offering to help us build a bright future together. His mission, he states, is to “forge a new kind of politics” and to focus on “service.” Admirable goals. Who wouldn’t agree with them? I’m sure he’s personally a nice guy and well-meaning. However, if you dig deeper [...]
EPHS students create nonprofit to bring books to students in need
When Mohit Agarwal noticed that students he was tutoring were taking pictures of other students’ textbooks or using unreadable damaged materials because they could not afford to buy them, he decided to find a solution. It was those tutoring sessions that sparked the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) senior into action to address the lack [...]
Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away
Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
The PROP Shop: Where you can give, get and help others
These days seem to be interesting times for many. Young, growing families in need of a new bed or clothing for the kids are looking for something to fit their budget. Where can people go to buy cheap goods? Others who have reached a new phase in life as empty nesters are looking to downsize. [...]
EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings
Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
EPS school board to review progress on district goals at Oct. 24 meeting
Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) families and community stakeholders are strongly encouraged to attend the upcoming school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. EPS board chair Adam Seidel said, “If people tune into one meeting a year, the October meeting is a big one.” The meeting is also the last chance before the [...]
You are invited to EPLN’s 2nd anniversary celebration and annual meeting Oct. 17
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) is celebrating its first two years of publication and the distribution of its first Eden Prairie Voter Guide. You are invited to celebrate with us at EPLN’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Star Bank Community Room, 250 Prairie Center Drive. The Eden Prairie 2022 Voter [...]
Aha! A comedian’s early favorites
Most people who are stand-up comedians, comedy writers or comedic actors have their own “aha” moment where they realize that comedy is a career you can pursue. Before that, though, they often fall in love with a stand-up comedian, actor, group or show that is so funny it makes an indelible impression on them that [...]
Water project recreates old EP train depot
The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the [...]
