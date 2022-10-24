Read full article on original website
Richard Gibson Sager
Richard Gibson Sager passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 86 at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen. Born Dec. 17, 1935, in Minneapolis to John C. Sager and Ruby Ferm Sager. Older sister Marian Koehler and older brother James Sager precede him in death. Dick attended Whittier Grade School and West High School. [...]
Grace Church plans renovation project
Grace Church Eden Prairie announced a major growth and renovation project earlier this month. According to a press release, the project aims to expand educational opportunities for children ages 5 and under with the non-denominational church’s Grace Beginnings early learning and childcare program. It will also benefit other ministries and programs by adding a new student [...]
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Starkey names Landherr new CFO
Eden Prairie-based Starkey announced its new chief financial officer will be Kenny Landherr. According to a press release, Landherr is an industry veteran who prior to being named CFO, managed many finance functions at Starkey, including but not limited to, treasury, tax, credit, commercial finance, financial planning and analysis, and business development. “Throughout my career at [...]
Letter: Bartz should be reelected for his strong character
I am a mom of Eden Prairie kids, and like every parent, education is top of mind. When my kids were younger, I did not spend much time thinking about who was on the EP School Board, but now I understand how critical the school board is to the success of our schools. I have [...]
Reelect Kathy Nelson to Eden Prairie City Council
By most measures, Eden Prairie is in a very strong position, headed in the right direction and is considered a leader among Minnesota communities. Our services (roads, snow plowing, parks, trails, water and sewer system), school system, low crime rates and low taxes contribute to a desirable quality of life for residents and businesses. Kathy [...]
Reject Micah Olson for EP City Council
You’ve seen his flyer. A young, warm, engaging face offering to help us build a bright future together. His mission, he states, is to “forge a new kind of politics” and to focus on “service.” Admirable goals. Who wouldn’t agree with them? I’m sure he’s personally a nice guy and well-meaning. However, if you dig deeper [...]
Aha! A comedian’s early favorites
Most people who are stand-up comedians, comedy writers or comedic actors have their own “aha” moment where they realize that comedy is a career you can pursue. Before that, though, they often fall in love with a stand-up comedian, actor, group or show that is so funny it makes an indelible impression on them that [...]
The PROP Shop: Where you can give, get and help others
These days seem to be interesting times for many. Young, growing families in need of a new bed or clothing for the kids are looking for something to fit their budget. Where can people go to buy cheap goods? Others who have reached a new phase in life as empty nesters are looking to downsize. [...]
EPHS students create nonprofit to bring books to students in need
When Mohit Agarwal noticed that students he was tutoring were taking pictures of other students’ textbooks or using unreadable damaged materials because they could not afford to buy them, he decided to find a solution. It was those tutoring sessions that sparked the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) senior into action to address the lack [...]
Wolfgang Penzel, former Eden Prairie mayor, passes away
Wolfgang Horst Penzel made his home-going on Oct. 7, 2022, after struggling with kidney and heart failure. He was 82 years old. Wolf served as mayor of Eden Prairie from 1976 to 1984. Wolf was born to Erika and Horst Penzel in Berlin, Germany, at the height of World War II. The family emigrated in [...]
EP Community Band needs musicians, someone to video record December concert
The Eden Prairie Community Band is seeking percussion and bassoon players, as well as someone interested in video recording its Share the Warmth Holiday Concert on Dec. 4 at EP High School. If interested in playing in the band, email join.us@epcommunityband.com. If interested in video recording, contact Jes Schrom, City of Eden Prairie Arts and Events, at jschrom@edenprairie.org. The [...]
Hennepin County voters poised to elect county’s first Black sheriff in November
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Hennepin County voters will make history at the polls in November when they elect their next sheriff. Dawanna Witt or Joseph Banks will become the first [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away
Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
DD is a ‘champion of all’ on school board
I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name-calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a [...]
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
Spiritual connections: God paints with a big brush
A few years ago, my wife Julane and I were privileged to be guests of friends in Hartford, Connecticut, who took us on a road trip to see the breathtaking autumn leaves around that whole region from the Atlantic shore to Mount Washington State Park. Our friends didn’t have to try very hard to convince [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Water project recreates old EP train depot
The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the [...]
