Eden Prairie, MN

Richard Gibson Sager

Richard Gibson Sager passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 86 at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen.  Born Dec. 17, 1935, in Minneapolis to John C. Sager and Ruby Ferm Sager. Older sister Marian Koehler and older brother James Sager precede him in death.  Dick attended Whittier Grade School and West High School. [...]
CHANHASSEN, MN
Grace Church plans renovation project

Grace Church Eden Prairie announced a major growth and renovation project earlier this month. According to a press release, the project aims to expand educational opportunities for children ages 5 and under with the non-denominational church’s Grace Beginnings early learning and childcare program.  It will also benefit other ministries and programs by adding a new student [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Starkey names Landherr new CFO

Eden Prairie-based Starkey announced its new chief financial officer will be Kenny Landherr. According to a press release, Landherr is an industry veteran who prior to being named CFO, managed many finance functions at Starkey, including but not limited to, treasury, tax, credit, commercial finance, financial planning and analysis, and business development.  “Throughout my career at [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Reelect Kathy Nelson to Eden Prairie City Council

By most measures, Eden Prairie is in a very strong position, headed in the right direction and is considered a leader among Minnesota communities. Our services (roads, snow plowing, parks, trails, water and sewer system), school system, low crime rates and low taxes contribute to a desirable quality of life for residents and businesses.  Kathy [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Reject Micah Olson for EP City Council

You’ve seen his flyer. A young, warm, engaging face offering to help us build a bright future together.   His mission, he states, is to “forge a new kind of politics” and to focus on “service.” Admirable goals. Who wouldn’t agree with them? I’m sure he’s personally a nice guy and well-meaning. However, if you dig deeper [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Aha! A comedian’s early favorites

Most people who are stand-up comedians, comedy writers or comedic actors have their own “aha” moment where they realize that comedy is a career you can pursue. Before that, though, they often fall in love with a stand-up comedian, actor, group or show that is so funny it makes an indelible impression on them that [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
EP Community Band needs musicians, someone to video record December concert

The Eden Prairie Community Band is seeking percussion and bassoon players, as well as someone interested in video recording its Share the Warmth Holiday Concert on Dec. 4 at EP High School. If interested in playing in the band, email join.us@epcommunityband.com. If interested in video recording, contact Jes Schrom, City of Eden Prairie Arts and Events, at jschrom@edenprairie.org. The [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Hennepin County voters poised to elect county’s first Black sheriff in November

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. Hennepin County voters will make history at the polls in November when they elect their next sheriff. Dawanna Witt or Joseph Banks will become the first [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Falling into some autumn fun is just a short drive away

Looking for some fall fun for the whole family? With Halloween right around the corner, here are seven possibilities (in no specific order) where the pumpkins, corn mazes and apples are plentiful in or within about 30 minutes of Eden Prairie. Marshall’s Farm Market Location: Eden Prairie, on the northwest corner of Eden Prairie Road and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening

Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Water project recreates old EP train depot

The Eden Prairie City Council is poised to take the final step in creating a replica of the water tank and train depot that, when railroads ruled, stood east of Eden Prairie Road and south of the historic Smith-Douglas-More House. Those original railroad structures are long gone, and the replica depot isn’t identical to the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

