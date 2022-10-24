ADOT discusses with public plans for I-10/Loop 101 interchange in West Valley

A public meeting will take place Wednesday to provide information about potential changes at the Interstate 10/Loop 101 interchange.

The meeting will be conducted virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

State transportation officials will lay out possible plans for the intersection and listen to comment from paricipants.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is studying options for adding High Occupancy Vehicle ramps to provide HOV connections between Loop 101 and I-10. The study team is evaluating other possible improvements at or near other Loop 101 and I-10 cross-street interchanges in the area, transportation officials said in a release.

The study also is examining plans for a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10.

The HOV lane connections under study are scheduled for construction as soon as 2025 as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan for the Phoenix area. The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

To participate: join from a computer or smartphone via Zoom with the link https://azdot.gov/I10Loop101-zoom or by telephone (English) +1.253.215.8782 (PIN 884 6281 8790#) or (Spanish) +1.800.941.1840 (PIN 654173#).

During the virtual meeting, ADOT’s project team will present an overview of the study’s components followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments.

For more: azdot.gov/I10_Loop101_TI .