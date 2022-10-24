Read full article on original website
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Former SNL Star Melissa Villaseñor Reveals Why She Quit
This year is a time of great change for Saturday Night Live, with the long-running sketch comedy series changing over a number of its cast members. In total, eight veteran cast members departed the series before its Season 48 premiere earlier this fall, including fan-favorite Melissa Villaseñor. Villaseñor has been a cast member of the show since Season 42, and earned a number of fans across her tenure on the show, which made the news of her exit definitely surprising for some. In a recent appearance on The Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast, Villaseñor shed a bit more light on her decision to exit — and revealed that it ultimately was for the sake of her mental health.
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
Chucky Season 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character
Spoilers follow! Even before Chucky made the jump to television the long running horror franchise was fond of bringing back familiar faces. The Curse of/Cult of Chucky movies did this the best though by bringing back original Child's Play star Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay and having him be joined by Child's Play 2's Christine Elise as Kyle. These two reprised their roles in the first season of the TV show, hunting down the various Chucky dolls that were scattered around the country. Their mission was cut short though with Kyle presumed dead and Andy seemingly perishing in the season two premiere.
Only Murders in the Building Adds Beloved Grey's Anatomy Star to Season 3 Cast
Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building has added fan-favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams to its cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, Williams will appear on a recurring basis as a documentarian who takes an interest in Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's latest investigation. Additional details, like the character's name, have not yet been revealed. Williams is best known for his role as Jackson Avery, which he played for 10 seasons as a member of the main cast after joining the series on a recurring basis in Season 6. Williams is also set to guest star on Grey's Anatomy on November 3rd.
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Is Developing Series Reboot
After years of playing one of the most destructive characters in television history, it looks like Bryan Cranston is ready to remind people that he's also one of TV's best on-screen dads. Before Breaking Bad, Cranston starred opposite Frankie Muniz in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, playing the patriarch of the Wilkerson family. According to Muniz, not only does Cranston want to revisit the character, he's apparently leading the charge on a Malcolm in the Middle series reboot.
Ironheart Casts Cree Summer, New Details on Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto
The cast of Marvel's Ironheart is shaping up to be a pretty impressive one. Dominique Thorne is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. We won't have to wait long to see what's next for the hero, as she will lead her own solo series on Disney+ next year. When that happens, Thorne will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and maybe even Sacha Baron Cohen.
Matthew Perry Pivots From Keanu Reeves Death Wish
UPDATE: Matthew Perry has released a statement clarifying his book comments, saying "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead." The story as it first appeared is below. If you ever wondered if...
Henry Cavill as James Bond: Star Says It Would be "Fun to Have the Conversation"
Henry Cavill has been having a pretty good week with the revelation that the actor is officially back as the Man of Steel. Cavill took to his Instagram to release a video confirming his return as Superman in Black Adam and for the foreseeable future. A day after the video was released, it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. But, hidden in that same report, it was also revealed that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel to the studio. The actor did a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at a benefit at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City, and he revealed his feelings on possibly landing another coveted role. Cavill has long been fan-cast as James Bond and was previously in contention for the role. but it seems if the opportunity knocks again, the actor thinks that just having the conversations would be fun.
The CW's Nancy Drew to End After Season 4
The CW's Nancy Drew has one last case to solve. On Wednesday, the network announced that the Kennedy McMann starring series will end with its upcoming fourth season. Season 4 of the series is currently in production and is expected debut sometime at midseason in early 2023 though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced. Nancy Drew was renewed for Season 4 along with several other series in March. A spinoff series, Tom Swift, was cancelled after just one season.
Michael J. Fox Has New Idea for Back to the Future Reboot
If it's density — I mean, destiny — to remake Back to the Future, actor Michael J. Fox has an idea for the new Marty McFly. In his star-making role, Fox played the time-traveling teen opposite Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown in 1985's Back to the Future, returning for 1989's Back to the Future Part II and 1990's Back to the Future Part III. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox, 61, shared how he would bring Back to the Future back from the past — without his DeLorean time machine.
The Winchesters: Supernatural Alum Richard Speight Jr. Reprising Role as Loki
Another Supernatural alum is making their way to The Winchesters. The CW has announced that Richard Speight Jr. will reprise his role as Loki in the eighth episode of the Supernatural prequel. The Trickster is described as the network as being "as dangerous as he is wily" and still having a "veneer of whimsy to mask hi malevolence, Loki thrives on crooked games and sowing chaos — and Hunters are one of his favorite playthings."
The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill Hypes Up Action-Packed New Episodes
The Witcher star Henry Cavill is hyping up the next season of the Netflix series. A number of years ago, Netflix confirmed that it would be adapting The Witcher books following the immense success of CD Projekt Red's video game series. Immediately, Cavill began campaigning for the role due to his love of both the books and games with support from the fans resulting in fan art. The campaign worked and landed him the role which he has passionately committed to. Thanks to his care and the love that the writers have given the series, it has been a massive success and is one of Netflix's biggest franchises now.
Rian Johnson's Poker Face Series Gets First Trailer From Peacock
Debuting later this year is Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but that's not the only mystery that the filmmaker is delivering in the coming months, as Peacock revealed the first trailer for the all-new series Poker Face, which will be debuting in January. The series, which he developed with star Natasha Lyonne, will be delivering audiences an all-new mystery with each episode, harkening back to the spirit of series like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. Check out the first trailer for Poker Face below before the series officially launches on Peacock on January 26, 2023.
Henry Cavill Calls Playing Superman a Public "Responsibility" That Goes Beyond the Movies
At long last, Henry Cavill's Superman is back on the big screen. The actor has been away from the iconic DC role since filming Justice League and it seemed like Warner Bros. was potentially ready to move on from his version of the character entirely. That's no longer the case. Cavill returned to DC with a cameo at the end of Black Adam and he's preparing for a "bright future" as Superman, a character he believes is as important in the real world as he is on the screen.
Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star
The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.
Zombieland Writer Reveals They Wanted Another Legendary Actor Instead of Bill Murray
Bill Murray's cameo in Zombieland was one of the film's most unexpectedly hilarious moments, and helped shape Murray's 2010s reputation as a living internet meme. It also almost didn't happen, according to writer Rhett Reese, who had a different vision for the scene in his mind. Now, this is hardly new information: a number of names have circulated as potential alternates to Murray over the years, including Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze, who reportedly could not do it due to his health issues and who passed away the same month the film was eventually released in theaters.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Already Renewed for Season 2, Two More Spinoffs in the Works
The latest Yellowstone spinoff, a prequel titled 1923, is expected to debut before the year is over. Paramount+ is taking the franchise to the 1900s in a new series that follows another generation of Duttons. In the new show, the family will already be settled on the Yellowstone Ranch with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the cast. New casting announcements for the series are continuing to pour in with the most recent addition being former James Bond, Timothy Dalton. Now, Deadline is reporting that the show has already been renewed for a second season and that two more Yellowstone spinoffs are in the works.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Show Will Go Beyond Season 2, Addresses Ending
House of the Dragon is another mega-hit series for HBO and the Season 1 finale episode was the biggest for the network since the Game of Thrones finale. Naturally, as the buzz about House of the Dragon reaches an all-time high, fans are already wondering about Season 2 – and beyond. The cast and crew of Hosue of the Dragon are now out and doing post-season interviews, and showrunner Ryan Condal had to address the question how many seasons House of the Dragon could last on the air – and where it could finally end.
