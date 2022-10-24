Henry Cavill has been having a pretty good week with the revelation that the actor is officially back as the Man of Steel. Cavill took to his Instagram to release a video confirming his return as Superman in Black Adam and for the foreseeable future. A day after the video was released, it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become Co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. But, hidden in that same report, it was also revealed that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel to the studio. The actor did a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at a benefit at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City, and he revealed his feelings on possibly landing another coveted role. Cavill has long been fan-cast as James Bond and was previously in contention for the role. but it seems if the opportunity knocks again, the actor thinks that just having the conversations would be fun.

4 HOURS AGO