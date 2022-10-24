ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep

Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs. The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pedro Martinez hilariously trolled the Yankees and their fans after the Astros swept the ALCS

The Houston Astros completed their sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, winning a soggy Game 4, 6-5, to advance to the World Series for the second straight year. The Yankees had high hopes this year of going to their first World Series since 2009 but those hopes came crashing down against an Astros team that had no problems at all with Aaron Judge and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez's Postgame Rant

With the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS after New Yorkers beat the drum to face Houston and exact their revenge, former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez had one simple question for Yanks fans:. "Who's your daddy now?" New York… who’s your daddy now? I just want to...
BOSTON, MA
Houston Chronicle

Social media reacts to Houston Astros sweep of New York Yankees

In what has become a near-yearly tradition in Houston Astros, the Bayou City squad will appear in the World Series once again in 2022. The Astros reached their fourth World Series in the last six seasons on Sunday, and the victory was extra sweet for Houston given its opponent. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4, with the win giving Dusty Baker's team a sweep over its fiercest rival of the franchise's golden era. Judging by the team's reaction on the field and in the clubhouse, Sunday's victory was one of the franchise's sweeter wins in recent memory.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS

If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep

When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees fans heckle Ted Cruz during ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros

Tensions were high at Yankee Stadium Sunday night. There was rain, the New York Yankees’ season on the line, and Sen. Ted Cruz was in attendance. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Republican from Texas was in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros-Phillies World Series game times announced

MLB announced the start times for the World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon, and they should be easy to keep track of. First pitch for all seven games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT. The series is set to get underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Games 3 through 5, if necessary, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz

Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
HOUSTON, TX
