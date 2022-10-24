Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
The Yankees are favored to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency but could face a stiff challenge in the Giants.
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Astros fans are going full savage on Yankees fans over callout before ALCS sweep
Houston Astros fans couldn’t stop making fun at the New York Yankees after their favorite team made easy work of the historic franchise in the MLB playoffs. The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS, with New York unable to get anything going in the series. Houston limited their MLB playoffs rivals to just four runs in Games 1 and 2, and then they shut them out in Game 3.
Pedro Martinez hilariously trolled the Yankees and their fans after the Astros swept the ALCS
The Houston Astros completed their sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday night, winning a soggy Game 4, 6-5, to advance to the World Series for the second straight year. The Yankees had high hopes this year of going to their first World Series since 2009 but those hopes came crashing down against an Astros team that had no problems at all with Aaron Judge and Co.
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez's Postgame Rant
With the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS after New Yorkers beat the drum to face Houston and exact their revenge, former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez had one simple question for Yanks fans:. "Who's your daddy now?" New York… who’s your daddy now? I just want to...
YES Network’s Michael Kay points finger for ‘heartbreaking’ loss to Astros
The New York Yankees’ season has come to a close. The Bronx Bombers had their sights set on a World Series stint but unraveled and quickly lost the American League Championship Series in four games. The Houston Astros will advance while the Yankees stay home and ponder what went wrong.
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Houston Chronicle
Social media reacts to Houston Astros sweep of New York Yankees
In what has become a near-yearly tradition in Houston Astros, the Bayou City squad will appear in the World Series once again in 2022. The Astros reached their fourth World Series in the last six seasons on Sunday, and the victory was extra sweet for Houston given its opponent. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4, with the win giving Dusty Baker's team a sweep over its fiercest rival of the franchise's golden era. Judging by the team's reaction on the field and in the clubhouse, Sunday's victory was one of the franchise's sweeter wins in recent memory.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros sweeping Yankees in ALCS
If the New York Yankees had any chance at overcoming the 3-0 deficit they faced in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, they needed their bats to get going. While New York’s hitters supplied more thump in Game 4 than they had through the first three games, it wasn’t enough. The Astros defeated the Yankees 6-5 to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Yankees Broadcaster Michael Kay Reacts To The ALCS Sweep
When he's calling games for YES Network, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay has to toe the company line a bit. But when Kay is on his ESPN Radio program, the gloves can come off. Today, they did, as the veteran broadcaster lambasted the Yankees following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros in 2022 ALCS.
Yankees fans heckle Ted Cruz during ALCS Game 4 vs. Astros
Tensions were high at Yankee Stadium Sunday night. There was rain, the New York Yankees’ season on the line, and Sen. Ted Cruz was in attendance. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Republican from Texas was in the Bronx to support the Houston Astros. According to...
Houston Chronicle
Astros-Phillies World Series game times announced
MLB announced the start times for the World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon, and they should be easy to keep track of. First pitch for all seven games is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. CT. The series is set to get underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with Games 3 through 5, if necessary, taking place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Ex-Yankees, Mets heading to Phillies-Astros World Series
Stars, they’re just like us. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will watch the 2022 World Series the same way you will: at home, on television. The Yankees lost to the Astros, 6-5, on Sunday in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees report card: From Aaron Judge to Josh Donaldson, the ugly postseason grades are in
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
thecomeback.com
Yankees fans give Bronx welcome to Ted Cruz
Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz traveled to New York City on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros finish their American League Championship Series sweep of the New York Yankees in a game that ended 6-5. Cruz, who sat in open seating close to home plate, was quickly spotted in...
