After a recent procurement process, Miami-Dade County has selected Field Operations to design The Underline’s Phase 3-9 from SW 19th Ave to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station. The project was awarded to the NV2A Central design-build team, and Field Operations will be working closely with NV2A Group, Central Civil Construction, and Stantec on this third and final phase of The Underline. Stretching for 7.5 miles under the Miami Metrorail, this phase will complete The Underline, inclusive of six Metrorail stations and connecting Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Dadeland South.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO