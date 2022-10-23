Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
Daily Cardinal
Transgender rights supporters protest ahead of Matt Walsh event at Memorial Union
A crowd of about 250 people gathered outside Memorial Union Monday night to protest the Matt Walsh event hosted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, demonstrating support for transgender rights. The protest was organized by Madison Socialist Alternative and Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH). Protestors began by...
nbc15.com
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
Daily Cardinal
UWPD investigates Memorial Union, Alumni Park graffiti
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is searching for two unknown suspects after reports of graffiti outside Memorial Union and Alumni Park on Monday morning. According to the UWPD, the suspects arrived at the area around 4 a.m. on Monday, where they spray painted “multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials and pieces of art.” The cost of damage and clean up is estimated to be at least $30,000, according to the release.
Daily Cardinal
Charlie Berens selected as winter commencement speaker
University of Wisconsin-Madison senior class officers and the Chancellor’s office chose comedian Charlie Berens as the University of winter commencement speaker, according to a UW-Madison press release. The winter commencement ceremony will be at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18. Berens is a New York Times best-selling author, an...
Badger Herald
Review of Madison’s finest living establishment
October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
Daily Cardinal
Comedic actor Matt Walsh confused, anguished to hear he caused controversy on college campus
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Far-right political commentator Matt Walsh visited campus on Oct. 24 for a screening of his new documentary, “What is a Woman?” This caused uproar on campus among the transgender community and its allies, prompting protests.
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
Daily Cardinal
Sushi Express not affiliated with new restaurant under same name
Sushi Express clarified they are not opening up a second location amid confusion about a Japanese restaurant opening on State Street. A new restaurant on State Street announced they will be opening up under the name Sushi Express. An unaffiliated restaurant also named Sushi Express already exists on University Avenue.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Daily Cardinal
King Princess ‘f—ing loves Madison’
Madison’s queer community doesn’t often get a chance to convene, and LGBTQ+ individuals remain far outnumbered even in Wisconsin’s most progressive city. Thus, when genderqueer King Princess stopped at the Sylvee on their “Hold on Baby” Tour, queer individuals were offered a unique opportunity to celebrate the rock icon and their community all night long.
Daily Cardinal
UWPD releases statistics from Wisconsin’s Homecoming game
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department (UWPD) revealed in a press release their game day statistics from the Homecoming game against Purdue University on Saturday. According to the UWPD, a total of 23 citations were issued. Out of the total citations, 13 were given to UW-Madison students. The total citation...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein...
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
wpr.org
Dane County judge rejects request to let clerks count absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses
A Dane County judge rejected an emergency request to allow election clerks to count absentee ballots with incomplete witness address information. The request came from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which asked Dane County Circuit Court Judge Nia Trammell for an emergency injunction Oct. 13. The group filed...
WEAU-TV 13
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
