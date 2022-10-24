ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

WHSV

Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
VERONA, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Gone for Good?

Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday

Trick or treating in downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event. The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:. The trick or treating...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Military Museum got its hands on a US Army cadet saber originally from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute several months ago. There inscription was made out to Lt. Col. J.W. Howe of Mount Sidney, and the search was on to find his descendants to return the saber.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
HARRISONBURG, VA

