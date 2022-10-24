Read full article on original website
WHSV
Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
WHSV
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
C-Ville Weekly
Gone for Good?
Democrat Josh Throneburg, an ordained minister and small business owner, hopes to make 5th District Republican Bob Good a one-term representative. Photo: Hunter and Sarah Photography. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in...
WHSV
Eastern Mennonite University production of ‘The Crucible’ opens this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do for Halloween weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) are putting on a production of “The Crucible.”. “Keep an open mind about the characters even though it is a story that many people learn throughout high school...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
Augusta Free Press
Trick-or-treat event returns to downtown Waynesboro Friday
Trick or treating in downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event. The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:. The trick or treating...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
WHSV
Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton. He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
WHSV
Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan. On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School. The public workshops are...
Augusta Free Press
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events
Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
WHSV
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Military Museum got its hands on a US Army cadet saber originally from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute several months ago. There inscription was made out to Lt. Col. J.W. Howe of Mount Sidney, and the search was on to find his descendants to return the saber.
WHSV
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
WHSV
College leaders discuss costs of higher education
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WHSV
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
WHSV
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
