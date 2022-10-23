ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey .

The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.

