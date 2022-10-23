Encinitas City Council approves reproductive freedom resolution

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting Proposition 1 on Wednesday, according to a press release from Mayor Catherine Blakespear’s office.

The resolution, which was written by the Encinitas mayor, would amend the California Constitution to guarantee a woman’s right to abortion and contraception.

When describing the importance of her resolution, Blakespear pointed to the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which she explained ended 50 years of settled law that federally protected reproductive rights.

“It’s times like these that make me incredibly proud to serve with Tony Kranz, Joe Mosca, Kellie Hinze, and Joy Lyndes on the Encinitas City Council,” said the Mayor. “Taking a strong stand on the fundamental issue of protecting women’s reproductive freedom is simply the right thing to do and it puts us on the right side of history.”

According to Blakespear, Proposition 1 would prevent the same thing from happening in California by writing the words “abortion” and “contraception” directly into the state’s Constitution.

“This is the number one issue for thousands of women — and men — in the 38th District,” she stated.

Originally known as Senate Constitutional Amendment 10, the Proposition 1 measure is set to appear on the California ballot this November.

