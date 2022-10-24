Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
houmatimes.com
Pride of Nicholls Set to Host High School Battle of the Bands
The Pride of Nicholls State University presents the High School Battle of the Bands at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 3 p.m. featuring the Drumline Battle and Exhibition Performance by the Pride of Nicholls Marching Band. The doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets for students...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to host ‘Print Thing’ Printmaking Conference this week
The 8th Annual Print Thing printmaking conference will be hosted by Nicholls State University on Oct. 25-27, 2022. The free three-day event is open to the public and will be held in Talbot Hall and the HUB makerspace in Ellender Library. Print Thing is a conference for undergraduate and graduate...
houmatimes.com
2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students Announced
The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!
klax-tv.com
Louisiana State University Student Awarded Police Scholarship
Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the second year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, Executive Director of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, an affiliate of the International Union of Police Associations. Stewart will be attending Louisiana State University where she will study to pursue a career as a Lawyer.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional to host Camp Fit Kid
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during the first three days of Thanksgiving break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
houmatimes.com
Houma to host LSBBA 75th Annual Educational Workshop and Trade Show
The Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association will host its 75th Annual Educational Workshop and Trade Show in Houma next month. The workshop will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott on Sunday, November 13, and Monday, November 14. The two day conference is geared towards barbers, beauticians, cosmetologists, and students. “We’re excited! We haven’t had anything in Houma in years,” said Dr. Theresa Armstead, Dpc.,-IOC., President of the Louisiana State Beauticians and Barbers’ Association Inc.
houmatimes.com
2022 Terrebonne Parish Rec Basketball League Important Dates to Know
Basketball season is upon us! Terrebonne Parish Recreation recently released important dates to remember for the 2022 Recreation Basketball League. Registration for basketball for boys and girls ages seven through 12 is open until Friday, November 18 at 4:00 p.m. No late registrations will be offered, so register early at TPREC.ORG. Mark your calendars with the following important dates:
theadvocate.com
Two of a kind: Twins Bryce, Brooks Leonard help lead 10th-ranked Ascension Catholic
Twins share a bond before they are born. What Brooks and Bryce Leonard extends beyond that. The senior duo has helped put Ascension Catholic in position to win a fourth consecutive district football title. Ascension Catholic (6-2, 2-0) hosts rival White Castle (6-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium with first place in District 8-1A on the line.
theadvocate.com
Southern Lab-Kentwood game moved to Thursday night
Instead of having a Friday night showdown, District 9-1A rivals Southern Lab and Kentwood will now play Thursday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab school director Herman Brister Jr. said a scheduling conflict with a Southern women’s soccer contest also set for Friday prompted the change.
houmatimes.com
Acadia Music Fest ready to rock Thibodaux
Acadia Music Fest returns this Saturday with a fantastic lineup that is sure to rock Thibodaux!. Acadia Music Fest is Thibodaux’s largest outdoor music festival, held on the grounds of Acadia Plantation Town Center, off Percy Brown Road. The annual festival, which kicks off at 1pm on Saturday, Oct. 29, features local musicians, artists, and the best southern food. Funds raised go to The Ben Myer Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to honor the memory of Ben by giving back to charities in the community.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
WDSU
New Orleans priest named Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans priest has been named Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Tuesday that Pope Francis has named Father John Nhan Tran Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Tran currently ministers as pastor of Mary, Queen of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
stmarynow.com
Wilsons celebrate 75 years of marriage
Yvonne (Williams) and Paul L. Wilson Sr., 95 and 97, respectively, were married Oct. 6, 1947. They live in Siracusa Subdivision near Morgan City where they have made their home for 57 years. Yvonne Wilson is a Morgan City native, while Paul Wilson was raised in Patterson. The Wilsons have...
houmatimes.com
TPL Partners with LSU Ag Center to Host Dining with Diabetes 4-Part Class
Save the date! November is National Diabetes Month and Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with the LSU AgCenter to host a four-part Dining with Diabetes class in an effort to spread awareness and inform the community. The discussions will be led by RDN, LDN and Nutrition Agent Becky Gautreaux and...
houmatimes.com
Lana Sharon Roppolo Bergeron
Lana Sharon Roppolo Bergeron, 78, died peacefully in hospice in Bradenton, Florida on Sunday, October 23rd. She is survived by her daughters, Dana Guidroz (and husband Tom), Erica Abrams (and husband Tim), and Erin Alford (and husband David), as well as 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Hannah, Logan, Cole , Claire, and Alexa. She was also stepmother to four children Michael Bergeron (and wife Tamara), Kristen Shaffer (and husband Mark), Gracie Gummere (and husband Lance), and Allison Phalen (and husband Rob), and 9 step grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Sofia, John Claude, Ryland, Oliver, Miles, Ella, and Amelia. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Roppolo (1994) and Claude Bergeron (2004), as well as her mother, Nell Sills Tolbert and her father, Malcolm O. Tolbert.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services to Host Caregiver Support Group Meeting Tonight
The Bayou Region Alzheimer’s Services invites caregivers to attend its caregiver support group meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library. The organization will discuss a plethora of informative topics with the month’s main topic being nutrition. Janet Robichaux has been a member...
