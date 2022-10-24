The 2022-2023 Terrebonne Parish All-State Honor Students were recently announced! Congratulations to the following students:. The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) sponsors six All-State Ensembles which include Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Mixed Choir, Women’s Chorale, Orchestra, and Jazz Ensemble. Students across the state have to audition for the ensembles, in which band and choir have two rounds of auditions. The selected students have the opportunity to perform under nationally recognized ensemble directors and the ensembles perform at LMEA’s Annual Professional Development Conference which is held in November. Congratulations to all of our Terrebonne All-State Honor Students!

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO