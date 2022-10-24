ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYHrP_0ik0kpaL00

Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns.

The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end.

During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys, forcing them to rely on a large group of inexperienced players against a ranked Texas team.

Head Coach Mike Gundy told reporters he wasn't concerned about his young players' abilities heading into the game.

Comments / 0

Related
Ponca City News

Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel

Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

3 2023 recruits Texas football has on flip watch in November

With the 2023 recruiting cycle winding down, Texas football is getting ready to put the finishing touches in place for the 2023 recruiting class in the next couple of months. Texas has a solid class in place right now, but there are roughly a dozen more priority targets that remain that this coaching staff is working on before the Early Signing Period in December.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football working to get 5-Star LSU commit Jalen Brown on an OV

In the last few months, one of the positions of focus for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was wideout. Texas had a pretty rough run on the trail recruiting the wide receiver position in the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion are now down to two wideout commits in the 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football S Anthony Cook won’t miss ‘a ton of time’ with injury

The Texas football defense suffered what looked to be a myriad of injuries over the weekend in the tough loss on the road to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. While the defense was able to maintain a pretty clean bill of health through the first half of the regular season, the injuries have really started to pile up in the last two weeks, especially in the secondary.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy