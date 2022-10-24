ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season.

Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Lions could not avoid turnovers, mental errors and numerous penalties in their 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The five turnovers in the second half significantly impacted Detroit's ability to end their current losing streak on the road.

"It doesn't matter who we have or what we're doing or who we're playing, the bottom line is you've gotta find a way to win. I really felt like we were on track to do that and then we made those couple of mistakes that killed us, the turnovers," Dan Campbell said postgame. "Against an opponent this good, good luck."

Sitting at 1-5, the Lions currently sit with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

  • 1.) Detroit Lions
  • 2.) Houston Texans
  • 3.) Carolina Panthers
  • 4.) Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)
  • 5.) Houston Texans (via Cleveland)
  • 6.) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)
  • 7.) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 8.) Las Vegas Raiders
  • 9.) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 10.) Chicago Bears

