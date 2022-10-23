Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday
Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
Late power-play goal by Lightning extends Ducks' winless streak to six
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal late to extend the Ducks' winless steak to six in the 4-2 loss on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Another missed practice
Toney (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney hasn't suited up for the Giants since Week 2 due to hamstring injuries. Veteran Kenny Golladay (knee) is also not practicing Wednesday, so New York could once again have to proceed with Wan'Dale Robinson (undisclosed), Darius Slayton, David Sills and Richie James atop the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Ronald Guzman: Parts ways with Yankees
Guzman elected free agency Monday. Guzman chose to explore the open market one day after the Yankees' season came to an end with New York losing to Houston in the American League Championship Series. The 28-year-old first baseman last saw big-league action with the Yankees in September and went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in three contests with the team before being outrighted off the 40-man roster.
How to Watch Mavericks-Nets Game On Thursday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) and Brooklyn Nets (1-3) will play each other on Thursday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday
Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots, after suffering an MCL sprain during the Week 7 win over Denver. He missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take a bunch of perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Derek Hill: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Hill was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday. Hill was claimed by Seattle in early August after being designated for assignment by the Tigers, and he slashed .236/.320/.462 with five homers, 19 runs, 19 RBI and six steals over 34 games at Triple-A Tacoma. He'll likely become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Sheds injury designation
Cleveland (foot) was a full participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 due to the injury. Although the report is only an estimate, it appears Cleveland will be ready to return to the field Thursday against the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if he'll take back over at left guard, or if Ben Powers will continue to start at the position.
