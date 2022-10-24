Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Terrifier 2’ to Stream on Screambox in Time for Halloween
Art the Clown is most pleased to inform you Terrifier 2 is coming to SCREAMBOX just in time for Halloween. Besides scoring a sweet streaming release, the surprise horror hit is also expanding its theatrical reach to more than one thousand screens nationwide. Released in 2016, the first Terrifier quickly...
Collider
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Collider
This Week in Horror: October 24 - 30
It’s almost Halloween! But not quite yet. Nevertheless, there’s an abundance of horror coming your way. Fans of Zach Cregger’s recent horror hit Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long no longer have to wait to watch the unique film in their homes, as the twisty project hits HBO Max and VOD this week. The Catholic Church suffers an exorcist crisis in the religious thriller Prey for the Devil starring Virginia Madsen and Jacqueline Byers. Plus, Guillermo del Toro opens up a curious cabinet, Henry Selick unleashes more stop-motion, and a blind date goes horribly wrong.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Collider
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
Collider
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Take a Look at Where the Original 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Cast Is Now
From gremlins to Chucky dolls to all kinds of masked mass murderers, the 1980s were a great decade for things that go bump in the night. But no cinematic icon made people more afraid to go to bed back then as much as Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, a killer who attacked his victims only after they fall asleep.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
Collider
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Collider
How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
Collider
Jonathan Frakes Talks 'Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction's 25th Anniversary, 'Star Trek: Picard', and His Meme Status
We got you. Not this time. Pure fiction. We made it up! That's right, I recently sat down with Jonathan Frakes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Originally debuting on Fox, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction began airing in 1997 and ran for four seasons. Though actor James Brolin hosted the first season, which consisted of six episodes, Frakes took over the series in Season 2 following his run as Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes' role in Fact or Fiction has come back into the zeitgeist in recent years, with the creation of various memes — from 'Jonathan Frakes Tells You You're Wrong' to a slowed-down compilation of his most absurd questions, fans have found new joy in the nostalgic series.
Collider
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
Collider
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Explores the Patriarchy’s Effects on Female Friendship
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. On Sunday night’s explosive finale of House of the Dragon, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) presents Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) with an olive branch in the form of a torn page from a history book. In Episode 1, a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) tore out the page as a gift to young Alicent (Emily Carey). The gesture from Alicent evokes immediate, genuine emotion from Rhaenyra, seemingly catapulting her back to the pure and loving bond they once had. The scene illuminates the true conflict that remains simmering beneath the war over the Iron Throne, the dissolution of a close friendship between two women who still have a palpable love for each other. Their turn from friends to enemies is a consequence of existing as women in the confines of the patriarchy’s stringent and suffocating traditions. While Rhaenyra’s father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) believed tradition could evolve and a woman could rule, Alicent’s father Otto remains a firm traditionalist, and their influences guided their young daughters toward opposing mindsets about the inherent sexism of tradition.
Collider
How to Watch 'Run Sweetheart Run'
We've all likely been on bad dates. Most are so boring they are forgotten the next day. Some are so terrible they must be shared with friends as cautionary tales. And then there are those nightmarish enough that they become the stuff of horror movies. In Run Sweetheart Run, Cherie, an executive secretary and single mom played by Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) agrees to go on a blind date set up by her doting boss (Clark Gregg). After a romantic dinner, Cherie’s charming date Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) invites Cherie to his house for a nightcap. Instead of a romantic spark, she gets fire and brimstone instead. Soon, Cherie bolts out the door and flees for her life, running in the streets with her shoes off and her dress ripped. Prince Charming, it turns out, is a prince of darkness and Cherie will spend the night just trying to stay alive.
Comments / 0