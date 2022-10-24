Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1933, the ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’ has been serving up coney dogs and more in downtown Grand Island. Started by George Katrouzos’s grandfather, the business has been passed down through the years, and now it’s George’s turn to run the show.
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Helping students in need
KEARNEY, Neb. — A program at Kearney High aims to help with food and clothing insecurities for students. NTV's Carol Staab speaks with those who are helping with the Bobcat Cares Closet.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
foxnebraska.com
Simulated event is helping people understand the meaning of living under the poverty line
KEARNEY, Neb. — Some people in the Kearney community are getting a glimpse of what it would be like to live in poverty. The Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) was hosted at the St. James Catholic Church on Sunday. The goal of the experience is for people to get...
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
foxnebraska.com
Some talking about steps to return flowing waters to Platte River
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Water Center has been hosting conferences for quite some time. This year the main topic was the currently dry Platte River. During this time on a normal year without drought, the Platte River has flowing water as many farmers stop irrigation and begin harvesting. This year the river is full of racoon and coyote footprints as they can easily walk up and down the dry land.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban
KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
foxnebraska.com
Construction approved for temporary Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will...
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Benefits of Solensia
KEARNEY, Neb. — If your cat is having problems getting around or jumping in your lap, those may be signs your cat is suffering from arthritis. Arthritis in cats is hard to detect. “They don't want you to know that they're in pain,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout. “We're watching...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
extrainningsoftball.com
Player Spotlight: 2023 Pitcher Ava Laurent… Leads Her Nebraska H.S. Team to a State Championship This Summer & Will Soon Be a Gorilla!
It’s been a pretty darn good summer for Ava Laurent, a senior pitcher at Grand Island (Neb.) Northwest High, who led her Vikings team to the Nebraska High School Class B softball state title earlier this month. In the tourney playoffs, the 5-foot-10 senior was dominating as she went...
foxnebraska.com
Chapman Fire crews battle island fire
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Chapman Fire Crews worked over the weekend to battle a fire at Rivers Edge Island. According to the Chapman Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Fifth and B Roads in rural Merrick County reference an unknown burn on the island. Upon arrival on scene, crews worked to create a plan of action.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
foxnebraska.com
High School Volleyball Sub-District Scores
KEARNEY. Neb. — Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0) Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 (3-0) Cambridge...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
