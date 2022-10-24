ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
A 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Convertible Should Just Be A Matter Of Time

This story includes renderings of a hypothetical Rolls-Royce Spectre Drophead Coupe created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has finally unveiled its first fully electric production model in the form of a luxurious two-door coupe named the Spectre. The British automaker...
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Plant Gets Frame Line Upgrades

Production of the next-generation Ford Ranger kicked off earlier this year, while the redesigned mid-size pickup has also launched in several countries around the world ahead of its arrival in the U.S. in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, The Blue Oval has been working on ramping up production of its global pickup and the high-performance Ranger Raptor variant as well amid high demand – not only at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM), but also the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, which just received a brand new frame line.
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Stunning Van Vooren Bugatti Selling At No Reserve

Classic style meets innovative performance. In the late 1930s there was a bit of a culture war within the automotive performance community over which brand could make the fastest roadster. You had brands like Mercedes and even some American brands like Cadillac joining all the fun but there was always one company the best of them all. That manufacturer was Bugatti, a name now known worldwide for being virtually synonymous with the idea of a supercar. While that type of vehicle might be a relatively new concept, this particular car shows that Bugatti has always been about speed plain and simple.
Tesla cuts Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's most competitive EV market by nearly 10% and offers free colors

Tesla may not only be done with raising the Model 3 and Model Y prices in China, but actually lowered them just as analysts were suggesting when it started offering buying incentives last month and closing expensive mall showrooms. For the first time, Tesla cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in the world's largest and most competitive market for electric vehicles on softening demand.
Heavily Modified 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum Up For Auction

Ford Authority has featured several uniquely modified F-Series pickups in the past as they’ve popped up for auction, including a 2020 F-150 prerunner with a host of off-road-ready modifications, and a quirky, six-door 1997 Ford F-350 with a nine-inch lift and an ultra-long cab. Another unique pickup, this time a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum, is currently up for grabs on Cars & Bids, boasting all sorts of off-road modifications.
